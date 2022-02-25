Dollar returns to R$5.10 with Russian occupation in Ukraine · Jornal Midiamax

The occupation of Ukraine by Russian troops made the financial market have a day of global nervousness. The dollar, which yesterday (23) had closed R$ 5, had the highest daily high since September last year. The stock market fell by 2.5%, but recovered towards the end of the session and closed with a small drop.

The commercial dollar closed Thursday (24) sold at R$5.105, up by R$0.101 (+2.02%). At the worst moment of the day, around 3 pm, the price reached BRL 5.15, but the rise lost strength in the final hours of negotiation, after statements by US President Joe Biden that the Russian military attack is unfolding as predicted by the United States.

Despite today’s high, the US currency accumulates a fall of 3.79% in February. In 2022, the currency retreated 8.45%.

The stock market had a more volatile day. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 111,592 points, down 0.37%. During the afternoon, the indicator even dropped to 109 thousand points, but recovered due to the appreciation of commodities (primary goods with international quotation), which was reflected in the rise of mining shares.

In general, the increase in commodity prices helped to protect the financial markets of emerging countries from external turmoil. In addition, rising interest rates in several emerging economies encourage the inflow of foreign flows, with investors willing to invest in riskier markets. Currently, the Selic rate (basic interest rates in the economy) is at 10.75% per year, the highest level since July 2017.