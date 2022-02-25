Douglas and Gustavo return after Globo’s sham · TV news

Gustavo Marsengo and Douglas Silva returned for the BBB 22 Leader’s Test this Friday (25th). The two brothers had been eliminated from resistance activity after Tadeu Schmidt promised a test round due to a glitch in the system.

Minutes after leaving the test area, the two participants received a warning from the mysterious voice: “Attention, DG and Gustavo, prepare and return to the test”. “I told you, man. It was a test round”, the actor reacted. “Fuck, fuck. Let’s go”, celebrated Laís Caldas’ affair.

Also during the live program, Tadeu had canceled a round of the activity and warned the confined that they would be subjected to a new fake round. [falsa].

“This round was also cancelled, so we will reset our system and test you before the next round”, informed the presenter, who also made one more speech to viewers before ending the edition: “As you noticed, we had technical problems, we are going to reset the system, then our Leader Test begins”.

Although Tadeu had promised a test round, it didn’t happen, but even so, Gustavo and Douglas were eliminated as soon as a new countdown of the race’s timer came to an end. After a few minutes, however, the reality production realized the mistake and summoned the brothers to the competition area.

In the early hours of this Friday, Tadeu appeared on an extraordinary shift at Globo to report on the production failure:

We’re back to inform you that Gustavo and Douglas were wrongly eliminated from the Leader’s Challenge. In our last live entry, we warned that we would reboot the system before a new round. Therefore, the round in which the pair had wrongly assembled the puzzle did not count.

👑 Leader Trial #BBB22:

🚨 Extraordinary duty 🚨

