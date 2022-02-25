Due to lack of parts, Mercedes will put 600 workers on collective vacation at ABC

São Paulo – The Mercedes-Benz factory in São Bernardo do Campo will leave 600 workers on collective vacation for 12 days, from March 14 to 25. The contingent represents 10% of the employees in production – the unit has 8 thousand employees in total. According to the ABC Metalworkers Union, the reason for the stop is the lack of electronic components, a situation that since last year has been affecting the automobile industry.

Also according to the union, another group may be put on collective vacation at the end of next month. Coordinator of the union committee at Mercedes, Sandro Vitoriano said that at the beginning of the year the outlook was more favorable for the truck sector. “At the end of January, the company was discussing additional journeys and hiring to meet the production volume. But then, with the aggravation of the lack of parts, there were already cuts in the volume and Mercedes signaled that there will be collective vacations”, he says. “With the increase in demand, our agenda was also to put more workers in the company.”

There was, according to him, a “repressed demand” by several factors. In addition to the pandemic, greater volume of exports due to agribusiness and anticipation of purchases caused by the so-called Euro 6 system, a set of regulatory standards on the emission of pollutants in diesel engines.

For the president of IndustriALL Brasil, Aroaldo Oliveira, the case of Mercedes reinforces the need to implement an industrial policy in the country. “We are not discussing a market slump or a lack of capacity to produce trucks. What happens now, at a time when the company should be hiring, shows the total ineffectiveness of the current government. Because it doesn’t think about industrial policies that meet the demands of industries and consumption that is placed in Brazil. Thus, few sectors are reacting, and in those few the government does not have a policy to encourage them”, says Aroaldo, who is also executive director of the ABC union.