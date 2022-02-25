Edge 30 Pro: Real-time Battery Test | follow up

Motorola is starting the year with a new top-of-the-line cell phone in Brazil. The Edge 30 Pro arrives as an evolution for the most powerful line of the brand.

For those who didn’t check out the launch agenda, we have a flagship with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 144 Hz OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, 60 MP front camera, three rear cameras (50 MP / 50 MP / 2 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ready For 3.0 Mode, 4,800 mAh battery with 68W charging and Android 12 as the operating system, under the My UX interface.