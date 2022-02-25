Elden Ring – Comparison shows that PS5 is closer to 60 FPS • Eurogamer.pt

One of the first comparison videos between the console versions of Elden Ring shows that the PS5 version is the one that comes closest to reaching a stable 60 FPS, this in performance mode.

The video, authored by the Resero channel, compares all console versions: PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series S, PS5 and Xbox Series X. On current generation consoles, there is the option to choose two performance modes: quality (gives priority to resolution) and performance (it gives priority to performance).

Choosing the performance option, the PS5 is the console that comes closest to constant 60 FPS: it is between 55 and 60 FPS, according to the authors of the video. The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, is between 48 and 48 FPS, although it sometimes goes over 50 FPS. It’s bizarre, because even the Xbox Series S performs better than Microsoft’s most powerful console, averaging 45 to 50 FPS.

At first glance, it appears to be an optimization problem. On paper, the Xbox Series X is the most powerful console on the market and generally scores slightly better than the PS5 in third-party games. Let’s see if From Software can improve this version through post-release updates.

You can read our review of the Xbox Series X version of Elden Ring here.