electric version of the vehicle has already been tested and approved

Volkswagen has already started production of its new electric launch. Known as “new van”, the ID.Buzz electric van is expected to hit the market in 2025. In addition, several changes were made for the relaunch, both in the interior and exterior design. So, keep reading and find out everything that is known about the new electric van!

Details about the “New Kombi”

Its technical specifications are still a mystery. However, it is very likely that ID.Buzz presents the same MEB platform present in other Volkswagen electric vehicles, as is the case of the ID.3 and ID.4 releases.

In addition, the automaker is believed to manufacture it either with one rear axle, or with two axles with all-wheel drive. There is still speculation that the higher-value version of ID.Buzz has about 550 kilometers of autonomy and a battery of 111 kWh.

Speaking of modularity, the “Nova Kombi” can have multiple alternatives, with van, glass van, passenger and extended body versions. Furthermore, sources also suggest that there is a possible relaunch of the California version, which has a whole structure for those who like to camp.

However, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will have its official debut dated only in March, and will only be available for sales in the international market in the second half of this year. In addition, several other details should be released after the European press has its first contact with the “Nova Kombi”.

Volkswagen ID family

In addition to this great novelty in the van and van segment, the German giant is already planning a whole line of 100% electric models for its catalogue. Therefore, it is estimated that in the next 10 years there will be at least 70 launches of Volkswagen Group electric cars in the global automobile market.

With this, with the ID.3 as the first in its category, in the future the automaker’s electric family will have a whole range of models with different shapes and dimensions. The idea is to occupy several segments of the automobile industry. In addition, all models will have the prefix ID., thus identifying this new generation of 100% electric cars from Volkswagen.