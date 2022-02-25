Embassy says it will evacuate Brazilian players after appeal

The ambassador of Brazil in Kiev, Norton Rapesta, said that Brazilian players will be evacuated from the regions of Ukraine affected by the conflict with Russia.

“We are going to evacuate the Brazilians. Football players. Everyone,” Rapesta told the BBC. The ambassador did not give details of how the evacuation will take place.

Earlier today, Brazilian athletes from clubs in Ukraine posted a video on social media asking the Brazilian government for help to leave the country.

Athletes and family members are in a hotel located in the city of Kiev. In the images, the group’s spokesman is defender Marlon, from Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Here we are all gathered, Dynamo and Shakhtar players with our family. We are staying in a hotel due to the whole situation. We are asking for your help in this video due to the lack of fuel in the city, closed border, closed airspace. We ask for support from the government of Brazil that can help us and I hope you help us to promote this video to reach as many people as possible”, said Marlon.

According to Rapesta, a video with the details of the evacuation operation was recorded and sent to Itamaraty, which should disclose the guidelines.