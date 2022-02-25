employee denounces secretary of health in PE after offense

Nursing technician Mayara Andrade, 25, denounced the health secretary of Amaraji, in Pernambuco, for misogynistic attacks via a messaging app. In a leaked audio that circulates in the groups of professionals in the area and attributed to the secretary José Roberto Nascimento, the victim is offended with profanity and her resignation is celebrated — Mayara was removed from her duties after an episode in which vaccines were lost due to a power outage. Coren-PE (Regional Nursing Council of Pernambuco) repudiated the comments and asked for Nascimento’s dismissal.

THE universe, Mayara said that she was blamed for the problem with vaccines and that this generated a complaint from the mayor of the municipality, Aline Gouveia (PSB). According to the nursing technician, who was hired at the beginning of the current management, in 2021, she was reprimanded by Gouveia in public, in front of other employees, which caused her embarrassment.

“It was an unnecessary attitude. I asked her if it was over, said goodbye and left because I didn’t like the embarrassment. She could have called me in private. She didn’t like the way I said it, she took offense. After that, the secretary spoke to me and advised me to portray myself, and that happened,” he explained.

The employee says that she was removed from her duties soon after, and that the secretary was responsible for talking to the mayor about the episode. “Apparently, everything was resolved and he [secretário] asked me to stay at home. She said that as soon as she had a position from the mayor, she would contact me. He talked to her, but didn’t look for me. I was not officially fired. Last weekend, I was surprised by this audio that started circulating in groups,” she said.

According to Mayara, the voice on the audio is from secretary José Roberto Nascimento. The recording shows a male voice commenting on Mayara’s disagreement with the mayor and arguing that the removal was correct. Throughout the audio, however, the man uses name-calling and misogynistic terms to offend the employee.

“I think that’s how it is, you have to have respect for your neighbor, especially your superior. […] So, like, if you’re inferior to that position, you have to close the c* and salute and treat your superior as superior. […] If you treat your superior like a dog, you have more to take in the c*. […] I want her to take it in the center of the c* because then, I hate that girl. […] I wanted all the girls to be put in a vat and set on fire in lard,” the man says in the recording.

Subsequently, the profanity is addressed directly to Mayara. “He sinned, he treated badly, he really has to be fucked, it’s good that he serves as an example. […] Unemployed, will take the c*. Mayara and whoever it is, got it?”, he continued.

The nursing technician filed a complaint against the secretary in a police station on Wednesday (23) . Sought, the corporation said that the online incident report was validated and that the investigation is under the responsibility of the Amaraji police station.

universe sought secretary José Roberto Nascimento by phone, but the manager did not answer the calls or return messages sent by WhatsApp.

Offenses “flirt with hate speech”, says Regional Nursing Council

Amaraji Prefecture released a statement on the case. In the statement, the municipal management said that it “does not agree with any type of injury to individual rights, whether of servers or even any citizen”. In addition, the prefecture informed that the fact did not occur at the place and time of work, but that it deserves investigation so that the appropriate measures are taken.

The Pernambuco Regional Nursing Council repudiated the content of the recording and highlighted that “José Roberto uses an odd wording, with the clear intention of demoralizing the professional, uttering misogynistic, sexist and homophobic expressions, in a repulsive speech that flirts with hate speech “.

The agency added, also through the note, that it demanded action from the city hall, that it is providing assistance to the employee and that it will demand the maximum rigor of the law as a punishment to the secretary.