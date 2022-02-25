End of Covid-19 pandemic is near, says infectious disease specialist

O infectologist Julio Croda, researcher at Fiocruz and president of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (SBMT) spoke, in an interview with the newspaper The globeover the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that it will soon be possible to relax the use of masks and warned of the need to expand the fourth dose for the elderly, especially those who had three injections of CoronaVac.

“I would say we are heading towards the end of the pandemic and we will enter an endemic phasewith epidemic seasonal periods, as is already the case with the the flu and the dengue, for example. Moving from a pandemic to an endemic disease does not mean that we will not have the impact of Covid-19 in terms of hospitalization and death. It means that this impact will be smaller to the point that such radical restrictive measures will not be necessary and eventually even the release of the use of masks, which is an individual protective measure. This is due precisely to the advancement of the collective immunity of the world population”, began Crodo.

Infectologist Julio Croda, researcher at Fiocruz (Photo: Agência O Globo)

What defines the end of the pandemic and the beginning of the Covid-19 endemic?

The big marker is lethality. That is, how much Covid kills. This virus will only kill less if it has high vaccination coverage. People who die currently belong to three groups: very extreme elderly people even vaccinated, people with a lot of comorbidity and unvaccinated people. As we advance in vaccination, the trend is to reduce this lethality. This was the case with H1N1 influenza, when the pandemic emerged in 2009. We started with a lethality rate of 6% and this was reduced to 0.1%.

Could this positive scenario still happen this year?

Certainly. But this will be different in each region and each country, as it depends on vaccine coverage, lethality and the dynamics of transmission. Several countries will start, in some way, to reduce restrictive measures, canceling the mandatory use of masks, keeping distance, avoiding agglomeration. This already happens in Europe. After the wave of Omicron, all countries relaxed. Many stopped requiring the use of a mask. If there are no restrictive measures, if the recommendation eventually is vaccination and annual booster doses, it makes no sense for them to continue mobilized in a pandemic response, a public health emergency. Europe is already moving in this direction because it has more than 50% of the population with three doses and more than 70%, 80% with two doses. In the Ômicron scheme, three doses are the basic vaccination schedule.

And in Brazil, when will this happen?

I believe that even in this first semester we will have a more favorable situation, that it is possible in some way to declare that we are no longer in a public health emergency, for example. The number of hospitalizations and deaths will determine the impact on the health service.