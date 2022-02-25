Enrollments open for new course on Health Indicators

The objective is to promote understanding of the concepts and usefulness of health indicators, as well as their applicability in the SUS.

The Federal University of Goiás, a member of the UNA-SUS Network (UNA-SUS/UFG), has open enrollment for the new online course Health Indicators. The objective is to promote understanding of the concepts and usefulness of health indicators, as well as its applicability in the SUS.

The target audience is made up of municipal, state and district health managers; health professionals with a high school education or higher, preferably those who make up the Family Health Strategy teams and use electronic medical records to record health information and information technology professionals. The course is also free for anyone interested in the topic.

Enrollments can be made until January 15, 2023, through the link. The course is self-instructional and, as with all UNA-SUS offers, it is completely free.

Health indicators are instruments used to analyze a health situation, and from this analysis, generate evidence to support the evaluation and planning of actions, in order to contribute to the improvement of decision-making processes and obtaining better results.

In order to facilitate the quantification and evaluation of data produced by health information systems, indicators are summary measures that contain important information about certain attributes and dimensions of health status, as well as the performance of the health system.

“Understanding the concepts, usefulness and applicability of health indicators is of paramount importance for evaluating the data to be generated by the National Health Data Network, in order to produce evidence for monitoring processes and results within the scope of the Unified Health System. Health”, said the Coordinator of the Management and Economics Thematic Area of ​​the UFG Digital Health Program, Prof. Ana Laura Zara.

The course has a workload of 20 hours, divided into four units, which deal with topics such as Attributes of a Health Indicator and Types of Indicators; Classification and Calculation of Indicators and Basic Data (BDI) using TabNet and TabWin and Digital Health Indicator (HIMSS Digital Health Framework).

Source: Ascom SE/UNA-SUS