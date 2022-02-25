Ethereum rises 10% and pulls altcoins higher after earlier-than-expected update and Bitcoin stabilizes as market looks to Ukraine

The cryptocurrency market stabilizes and maintains yesterday’s gains after recovery in V that began shortly after statements by US President Joe Biden, in a tone that did not indicate willingness to retaliate for Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

After Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way for a rally with a 9.1% jump to $38,701, Ethereum (ETH) is outperforming this early morning and is up 10.3% to $2,624, considering the quote from the last 24 hours. The advance comes a day after the early announcement of an update to a protocol responsible for making transactions on the Ethereum network cheaper and faster.

zkSync, a protocol responsible for implementing Ethereum scaling platforms, announced yesterday, unexpectedly and years ahead of schedule, the launch of a testnet compatible with a new generation of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM).

The EVM is the environment in which all Ethereum wallets and contracts live and is responsible for defining the rules of the chain on a block-by-block basis. The new testnet is the first implementation of a new technology with Zero Knowledge Encryption, which promises to enable blockchain growth, reducing costs and gaining speed, without giving up security.

If the protocol is able to offer low enough transaction fees, experts point out that Ethereum’s scaling issues could be mitigated sooner than expected.

With the general recovery of cryptocurrencies and in the opposite direction to what happened yesterday, the derivatives market saw a wave of liquidations in the accounts of traders who were betting on a sharper price pullback. According to data from Coinglass, short positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptos resulted in a loss of $143 million when losses were zeroed.

As a result, assets returned to the same price level as the day before the attacks, giving investors an extra dose of optimism.

According to Alex Buelau, co-founder and CTO of crypto fintech Parfin, yesterday’s movement follows a historical trend in times of crisis, when the sharpest drop usually occurs on the day of the outbreak. While he urges caution, the expert claims that the roughly $34,300 of BTC and $2,300 of ETH could have been market bottoms if the conflict scenario does not escalate further.

João Canhada, CEO of Foxbit, regrets that the war has started and also recommends calm for investors, but recalls that, historically, the best moments for the markets in the long term is “precisely to buy at the sound of cannons and sell at the sound of violins” .

“Options volumes point to the likelihood of many investors holding long positions while hedging risk with derivatives,” Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at FundStrat, wrote in an email to CoinDesk.

“Consistent with last week, we think it’s prudent to hold long with time horizons beyond six months and be prepared to buy on dips,” wrote Farrell.

And from a technical point of view, there are early signs on the charts of negative exhaustion, which typically precede short-term price rallies.

Katie Stockton, managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, also noted a positive near-term signal for BTC. “We hope this allows Bitcoin to avoid a confirmed collapse,” Katie told CoinDesk.

According to her, the current drop in BTC could run out today and give way to two weeks of stabilization. However, the scenario would be invalidated by a dip below $37,361.

In addition to following the improvement in mood on world stock markets, analysts point out that the recovery of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies also occurs due to factors particular to this asset class.

“Despite the latest moves, Bitcoin still maintains a certain decorrelation. Due to the asset’s immutable monetary policy, if there is a generalized inflationary spiral, Bitcoin will be little affected,” says Alexandre Ludolf, investment director at QR Asset, in a note.

“The economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic showed that the decorrelation becomes more evident after the crisis passes, since the recovery of bitcoin is much faster than that of other assets”, he points out.

There is still expectation that Bitcoin will play a role as an alternative for payments and transactions on both sides of the war. According to data from the consultancy Tripple A, the countries involved in the conflict are the ones with the highest percentage of inhabitants who use cryptocurrencies: Ukraine in first, with 12.73% of the population, followed by the Russians, with 11.91% of residents who use cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and other cryptos.

On the one hand, it is speculated that cryptocurrencies could serve as a refuge for Russians to circumvent sanctions against the country. “Russia accounts for around 11.2% of global Bitcoin mining, with more than $5 billion worth of cryptocurrency transactions carried out every year, according to a Central Bank report,” points out cryptocurrency expert Taynaah. Reis, founder of startup Moeda Seeds Bank.

At the same time, Ukrainians would have digital assets as a means of bypassing the withdrawal block amid a bank run in the country. Tether (UST) stablecoin is traded in Ukraine above the usual price of $1 due to high demand. The price reached US$ 1.10 per USDT.

In addition, Bitcoin donations to pro-Ukraine armed groups have been growing amid the war. According to data from analyst firm Elliptic, BTC transfers reached $400,000 in a window of just 12 hours yesterday.

Despite the recovery in cryptocurrencies from yesterday to today, investors seem to seek greater security in yield products in the decentralized finance (DeFi) environment. As a consequence, tokens linked to protocols that deliver interest on cryptocurrencies soar, led by Terra (LUNA), with gains of almost 25%.

In addition to it, Amp (AMP), Anchor Protocol (ANC) and Maker (MKR), all related to the DeFi universe, have advanced by 20% in the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 38,701.37 +9.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,624.34 +10.3% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 362.39 +7.7% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.697642 +8.6% Solana (SOL) US$ 88.96 +10%



Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

Earth (MOON) US$ 65.51 +24.9% Amp (AMP) US$ 0.02709263 +21.4% Anchor Protocol (ANC) $3.43 +20.8% Maker (MKR) US$ 1,872.93 +20.1% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00425256 +19.8%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 34.90 +3.99% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 46.20 +4.59% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 39.66 1.69% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 40.20 +3.05% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.40 +3.85% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 9.90 +4.54% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.80 0%

Project in the Chamber seeks to regulate digital real before launch

A new Complementary Law Project (PLC) proposed in the Chamber of Deputies aims to regulate the use of the digital real in preparation for the launch of the digitized version of the Brazilian currency, scheduled to have a pilot launched in the second half of 2022.

“We will have the digital currency pilot in the second half of 2022. We are very close to announcing it”, said the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, during participation in a BTG Pactual event last Wednesday ( 23).

The new PLC is authored by federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (SD-RJ), the same as the PL approved in the Chamber and sent to the Senate that proposes a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in the country.

“Large references in the Brazilian economy have already expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and objectivity on the part of the Central Bank in relation to the issuance of digital currencies. It is essential that the National Congress participate widely and effectively conduct this legislative change through a broad debate to protect national interests and the full development of the Brazilian economy”, says Ribeiro in the justification of the project.

There is still no forecast for consideration of the matter by the House.

Coinbase shares fall even after positive result

Coinbase (COIN) shares tumbled in post-market trading on Thursday even after announcing strong Q4 2021 results. The reason lies in forward-looking projections, with the cryptocurrency exchange predicting difficulties in Q1 2022.

Coinbase reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion against analyst estimates of $2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.32, versus estimates of $1.94. The company reported $2.3 billion in transaction revenue in the fourth quarter, up from $1.1 billion in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter turnover of $547 billion was higher than third quarter’s $327 billion. Coinbase also registered 11.4 million users with monthly transactions in the last quarter of last year, up from 7.4 million in the previous period.

However, the cryptocurrency exchange said it saw a drop in volatility and crypto asset prices from all-time highs in the fourth quarter, due in part to macroeconomic factors and geopolitical instability. As a result, retail monthly users, along with total trading volume, are expected to be lower in Q1 compared to Q4.

Jack Dorsey’s Block Surpasses Expectations and Records $2 Billion in Bitcoin Transactions

Fintech and digital payments Block, formerly Square, headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, reported revenue of $4.08 billion in Q4 2021, up 29% year-over-year, narrowly beating consensus. of analysts of US$ 4.04 billion.

Excluding Bitcoin, revenue totaled $2.12 billion, up 51% year-on-year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.19.

The Cash App payment service, which allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin, generated $1.96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions and $46 million in gross profit in the fourth quarter, up 12% and 14% year-on-year. year, respectively. The company’s total gross profit for the fourth quarter was $1.18 billion.

Of the $220 million worth of Bitcoin placed on the company’s balance sheet in late 2020 and early 2021, Block did not record a fourth-quarter impairment loss, leaving the full-year impairment charge at $71 million and book value. at US$ 149 million. At the end of the year, the fair value of the Bitcoin investment was $371 million, or $222 million more than the book value.

