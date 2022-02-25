EU agrees to ‘severe’ sanctions on Russian finance and energy

The leaders of the 27 European Union (EU) countries agreed on Thursday (24) on sanctions with “massive and severe” consequences against Russia, in response to its military offensive in Ukraine.

“The sanctions will cover Russia’s financial, energy and transport sectors”, highlights the Declaration, issued after a summit held in Brussels.

The measures, the details of which have not yet been released, will cover export controls, the issuance of visas and the inclusion of Russian officials on the sanctioned list.

The EU had already this week adopted restrictive measures against authorities and entities in response to the recognition of the independence of two pro-Russian breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine.

In the statement, the EU calls on “Russia to immediately cease its military actions, unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence” of that country.

Russia, according to European leaders in the statement, is “fully responsible for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of human life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions.”

Earlier in the day, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell had warned that with the massive sanctions package under consideration – the biggest launched by the bloc in its history – Russia was at risk of “unprecedented isolation”.

The Declaration adopted on Thursday also expresses the EU’s “firm condemnation” of “Belarus’ participation in the aggression against Ukraine.”

The document makes a “call for the urgent preparation and adoption of a package of economic and individual sanctions that also includes Belarus.”

