European automakers must follow sanctions on Russia

The war has begun… With the invasion of Ukraine, Russia will face intense sanctions from the European Union, the US and possibly other nations.

In the automotive sector, in recent days there has been talk of the assets and operations of European automakers in the spotlight.

Renault, Volkswagen and Stellantis are the biggest manufacturers on the European continent, which should be the most incisive in cutting business and investment in Russia.

Renault has 75% of AvtoVAZ, which owns the Lada brand and has in the Russian market, the second largest of the French group.

Volkswagen also has operations in the country and with the group’s brands, just as Stellantis also has factories in the country.

For now, manufacturers are on hold, with Renault being the only one to have said it is watching the situation “carefully”, as Luca de Meo, CEO of the European automaker, said.

The model seen in Europe may even be different from what happened in Iran, where Western automakers were banned from doing business in the Asian country.

At the time, the most influential in the region, the French PSA and Renault, had to leave the operations in the country, taken over by local companies such as Iran Khodro and Saipa.

Although they are not present there, brands such as Peugeot and Citroën continue to be used in the Iranian market, which annually consumes one million cars.

In Russia, the automotive market sold 1,666,780 car and light commercial units last year.

Lada was the sales leader with 350,714 units and contributed to the 4.1% increase in sales. The best-selling car was the Lada Vesta.

In Ukraine there are some car factories, associated with Chinese companies.

Even so, the best-selling brands are global players, such as Renault and Toyota, but Chery also has a good share in the country, which may cease to exist.

