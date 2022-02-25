European stocks open higher; oil exceeds US$ 100 again | Economy

The main European stock markets opened higher on Friday (25), following the trend of Wall Street, which the day before closed slightly higher after the US government decided to impose severe sanctions against Russia.

In early trading, the Frankfurt and London Stock Exchanges rose 1.3%, while Paris advanced 1.1%. The main European stock exchanges closed Thursday with losses of up to 4%.

Asian stocks also recovered, after the fall recorded the day before as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo ended trading up 1.95%. Shanghai ended the day up 0.63%. Hong Kong and Taiwan were flat just before the close, up 0.54% and 0.33%, respectively. In South Korea, the increase was 1.06%.

“Investors have evaluated the current risk and sanctions imposed against Russia,” analyst Naeem Aslam of AvaTrade told AFP. “They believe mass selling is an opportunity to buy at good prices. So stocks are going up,” he added.

The price of a barrel of Brent oil, however, returned to trade above US$ 100.

Around 6 am, the price of a barrel of Brent oil, the most traded, was trading up 2.10%, at US$ 101.16.