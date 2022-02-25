European Union Announces Sanctions Against Russian Banks, State Enterprises, Energy and Transport Sectors | Ukraine and Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced in the early hours of Friday a package of European Union sanctions against Russia after the outbreak of war in Ukraine. She presented the measures in five points:
- Financial sanctions targeting 70% of Russia’s banking market and strategic state-owned enterprises, including defense.
- Sanctions in the energy sector, a key economic area that especially benefits the Russian state. Banning exports will “hit the oil sector by making it impossible for Russia to modernize its refineries,” Ursula said.
- Ban the sale of aircraft and equipment to Russian airlines.
- Limit Russia’s access to crucial technologies such as semiconductors and cutting-edge software.
- Restrict visas. Russian diplomats, related groups and businessmen will no longer have privileged access to the European Union.
In the statement on the package, the EU calls on “Russia to immediately cease its military actions, unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence” of that country.
On Twitter, Ursula von de Leyen wrote:
“These events mark the beginning of a new era. Putin is trying to subjugate a friendly European country. He is trying to forcibly redraw the map of Europe. He must and will fail.”
Russia, European leaders point out in the text, is “fully responsible for this act of aggression and all the destruction and loss of human life it will cause. It will be held accountable for its actions.”
Ursula von der Leyen said that with the sanctions “we will weaken Russia’s economic base and its ability to modernize”.
“Furthermore, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and prevent Russian banks from accessing the European financial market,” he added.
“We need painful sanctions,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said when he arrived at the meeting’s headquarters, using an expression that, with numerous variants, was repeated by various sources to the AFP news agency.
US President Joe Biden announced a sanctions package on Thursday and said he would limit dollar transactions to Russian companies.
Joe Biden, US president, during a speech at the White House on Thursday (24) – Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters
The Democrat announced that new sanctions would be released. A few minutes later, the White House presented a document specifying the punishments foreseen.
- The end of the connection between the American financial system with Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, and blockades against VTB Bank, Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC and Novikombank;
- Restrictions on the assets of thirteen Russian companies;
- Total blockade of Russian elites and their families;
- Measures also against Belarus with sanctions on 24 individuals and entities in the country.
Biden also insisted that his troops will not engage in combat in Ukraine, but will defend NATO allies in Eastern Europe.
Russia invades Ukraine: see what the first hours of attacks were like
“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said.
After being questioned by a journalist, the American president said that “Putin really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union”.