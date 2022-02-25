‘Even if our president is shot down, the people will resist’, Ukrainian says on Russian attacks | World

Ukrainian Olga Tarnovska reported, in an interview with GloboNews, that the situation in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, is “very tense”.
The professor and media consultant also said:
“Even if our president is shot down, we’re not so worried. The people will resist. It’s our message to the world.”
“It is a very tense situation because there are many forces concentrated in one area. Russian troops are trying to enter the city, but they will not pass. We are here completely safe from our army, our people. We are resisting, people are enlisting. in the municipal, local army.”
Olga said her 70-year-old father also enlisted in the army.
The war that began on Thursday (24) is the biggest attack between European countries since World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion as a measure to protect separatists in the east.
The latest update is that at least 137 people died and another 316 were injured in Ukraine after the Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian Health Minister Oleh Lyashko.
February 25 – People look at the damage after an attack in the city of Kiev, Ukraine (Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP)
During the early hours of the morning, local time, explosions engulfed the Ukrainian capital. At least one Russian plane, which may or may not be manned, was shot down by the air defense system.
According to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, the aircraft crashed in the Darnitskyi region, southeast of Kiev. The official also posted images of what would have been a 9-story residential building in flames after Russian bombing.