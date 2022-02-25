Exam/Idea: Lula has a 15% advantage over Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro fluctuated 3% in voting intentions, according to the Exame/Ideia poll released this Thursday 24th. The former captain, who had 24% in January, reached 27% this month.

The survey also showed that former president Lula leads the electoral race, with 42%. In third, former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 10%, and, in fourth, Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8%.

Despite the oscillation in the margin of error limit, which is three percentage points, the president still embitters a difference of 15% to his main opponent.

“Bolsonaro’s indicators continue to be worse compared to peers who sought reelection, such as the government’s assessment, which improved a little, and spontaneous voting intentions,” says Maurício Moura, founder of IDEIA. “It is worth mentioning that we see very high rejection indicators”.

In an eventual second round, Lula leads all scenarios. Against the current president, PT reaches 49% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro gets 35%. It is the smallest margin among all the names tested against the former president, which indicates a high dispute between the two, and a weakened third way.

“We did two simulations in the first round, one with Rodrigo Pacheco and another with Eduardo Leite, a potential candidate for the PSD, information that has been circulating lately. The research shows that even though Eduardo Leite lost the PSDB previews to João Doria, statistically they are tied between stimulated and spontaneous. And this gives the hook to say that the numbers of the third way are still quite precarious”, adds Moura.