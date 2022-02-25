Exchanges operate mixed with repercussions of sanctions on Russia; NATO meeting, US inflation and more market highlights today

Asian markets closed Friday’s session mostly higher, with the exception of the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong, while US futures remain in negative territory, as investors try to weigh the impact on the average. and long-term consequences of tough Western sanctions against Russia after the invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which did not come as strong as markets feared.

The US market was initially spooked by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning local time using ground, air and naval forces. Wall Street’s main indexes fell sharply during the session, but closed higher despite the outbreak of violence.

Western nations have redoubled their efforts to reduce Russia’s ability to do business – freezing bank assets and cutting state-owned companies – but have opted to keep (at least so far) Russia within the SWIFT international banking system, without also imposing any kind of restrictions. sanction or restrictions on its oil and gas exports.

The White House also authorized yesterday afternoon for additional troops to be stationed in Germany as NATO allies seek to bolster defenses in Europe, Biden said.

NATO holds an extraordinary meeting, with a press conference for the results at 2 pm.

In addition, investors monitor Russia’s advance in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin closes military siege on Kiev, which is preparing for invasion, according to the US news agency AP. Russian forces have again bombed the city, this time with clearer effects on civilians, and are approaching from two flanks.

On the commodity side, oil prices rose again in today’s session. Global benchmark Brent crude is up about 1% to around $100.00 a barrel.

On the economic agenda, the February IGP-M should confirm (8:00 am) the resilience of inflation, while, in the United States, the January core PCE (10:30 am) may take annual inflation to 5.1%. It is worth noting that the session marks the end of the month for the Brazilian Stock Exchange, which will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to Carnival, and will only reopen on Wednesday (2) from 1 pm onwards. Check out the highlights.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures fell on Friday after a sharp reversal higher on Wall Street on Thursday, as investors continued to assess the risks posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -1.09%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -1.17%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -1.25%

Asia

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine conflict after a massive rally on Wall Street on Thursday.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.63%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.95%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.59%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.06%

Europe

European markets are on the upswing, still following a fragile recovery in global assets, as market participants weigh the impact of Western sanctions on Russia after the Kremlin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

On the economic radar, France’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter, according to final data released this Friday, 25, by Insee, as the statistics institute of the parents. The result confirmed the preliminary estimate, released about a month ago. Over the course of 2021, French GDP expanded by 7%, after falling by 8% in 2020 amid the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Insee.

FTSE 100 (UK), +1.37%

DAX (Germany), +0.46%

CAC 40 (France), +0.14%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.20%

commodities

Oil prices rise, although gains cut from the day’s highs, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stoke global supply concerns as markets brace for the impact of trade sanctions on the major exporter. of oil, Russia.

WTI Oil, +1.28% at $94.09 a barrel

Brent Oil, +1.73%, at $100.79 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 3.13% to 680.5 yuan, equivalent to US$107.75

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +8% at $38,401.70 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Today, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) from Fundação Getúlio Vargas is released, used to adjust some rental contracts. Itaú forecasts a monthly increase of 1.65%.

Brazil

8:00 am: IGP-M February, with a monthly high of 1.65% expected

8:00 am: FGV discloses Business Confidence

9:30 am: Nominal result of the monthly consolidated public sector

USA

10:30 am: Variation in monthly durable goods orders

10:30 am: Monthly PCE price index

10:30 am: Core monthly PCE price index, projected to increase by 0.5% on a monthly basis and 5.1% on an annual basis

12pm: Monthly Michigan Consumer Confidence

3. Bolsonaro disallows Mourão on Ukraine

President Jair Bolsonaro disallowed Vice President Hamilton Mourão, who yesterday (24) said that “Brazil does not agree with the invasion of Ukrainian territory” and defended the use of force against Russia.

“Article 84 of the Constitution says that whoever speaks on this matter is the president. And the president is called Jair Messias Bolsonaro,” Bolsonaro said. “It’s not agreed. When do I say anything about this Russia and Ukraine issue? It is after listening to the ministers França (Foreign Affairs) and Braga Netto (Defense)”, added the president in his weekly “live” on social networks.

STF walks to form majority to keep Fundão at R$ 4.9 billion

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) must form a majority in order to maintain the R$ 4.9 billion in public resources destined for the Electoral Fund for Campaign Financing, Fundão.

On Thursday (24), 5 ministers voted to validate the figure approved by the National Congress. Then the session was suspended to continue the next week.

House approves bill that legalizes gambling

The Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that legalizes gambling, such as casinos, bingos and animal games, and rejected higher taxation on these activities, which will pay less tax than medicines and food. All the amendments proposed by the parties to change the project ended up being rejected and the text went to the Senate.

4. Covid

Last Thursday (24), Brazil recorded 996 deaths and 95,493 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 784, down 11% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 91,360, which represents a decrease of 34% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 154,515,728 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 71.93% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 172,077,436 people, which represents 80.1% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 62,792,791 people, or 29.23% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Voucher (VALE3)

Mining company Vale (VALE3) reported net profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 5.427 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said on Thursday (24).

The result represents a growth of 39.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 and 7.34 times higher than that recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The consensus of analysts consulted by Refinitiv for Vale’s profit was US$ 4.703 billion.

The mining company also announced the distribution of US$ 3.5 billion in dividends – or R$ 3.7 per share.

IRB Brazil (IRBR3)

IRB recorded an accounting loss of R$ 370.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), a reduction of 42.4% compared to the losses of the same period in 2020. In the accumulated of 2021, the net result was negative in R $683 million, 54% lower year-over-year loss.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) reported net income of R$490 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which represents a growth of 20.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Hypera Pharma (HYPE3)

Hypera Pharma (HYPE3) net profited BRL 366 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, 12.6% higher than the BRL 324.9 million in the same period in 2020.

JHSF (JHSF3)

JHSF (JHSF3) reported net income of R$254.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a growth of 33.4% compared to the same period in 2020 and announced dividends. Net revenue totaled R$483.3 million in 4Q21, up 23.9% from the same period of the previous year.

JHSF informed that the payment of dividends in the total amount of R$108.9 million, equivalent to R$0.1606560263 per share, was approved, excluding treasury shares from the calculation.

Dividends will be paid on March 3, 2022 as a shareholder basis, and the company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends” as of March 4, 2022. Shareholders will have their credits available as of March 14, 2022. March 2022.

