Exercise for what? To memory, to remember | mental health

Want to make sure your important memories don't get lost? Do aerobic exercise

From an initial group of 1,278 studies, after removing those with incomplete data and with a small number of participants, only those that passed through the meta-analysis remained. The results of the studies were evaluated using special software, which allows the compilation and comparison of data from various sources. The program is able to classify each one of them statistically.

Experts were able to demonstrate that constant physical activity improves the memory of those who remain active. We know that regular physical activity is essential for cardiovascular health and helps with cerebral blood circulation.

The work showed that episodic memory is the most preserved, which is the one in which we remember older facts, not only the fact itself, but the circumstances of that moment. For example, when someone first drove a car, who they were with, where they went and other details.

The study was careful to select only studies where aerobic activity was the intervention evaluated, as we know that anaerobic activity, or resistance training, can also aid memory preservation.

The best results were seen in participants who were between 55 and 69 years of age, and who attended training sessions at least three times a week.

Anyway, here’s the tip: want to make sure your important memories don’t get lost? Do aerobic exercises. Your brain will thank you.