Experts explain what may have caused the death of Paulinha Abelha

The early death of singer Paulinha Abelha (1978-2022), a member of the group Calcinha Preta, sparked an alert for the consequences of intoxication in the body caused by the use of medicines. The medical team that accompanied her stated that the use of medication may have been the cause of the kidney failure that ended up evolving into a coma. THE CORREIO listened to experts to understand a question that many people don’t usually take into account: when can drugs be toxic?

In Salvador alone, between 2020 and 2022, 1,194 people were hospitalized due to intoxication by various substances. Of these, 230 died, according to the Municipal Health Department (SMS). Among those interned in the capital, 83% were men and the rest were women. The condition also affected minors: 84 of them, between 0 and 17 years old, were hospitalized in those two years.

Last year, 288 people were hospitalized due to self-poisoning from medicines and other substances in Bahia, according to the State Health Department (Sesab). The number is higher than 2020 (242), but lower than 2019 (344). In 2021, 20% of those admitted were young people aged between 20 and 29. The main reason for hospitalizations (35.8%) was intentional exposure to drugs, medications and biological and unspecified substances.

Nephrologist Ana Paula Moura, scientific director of the Brazilian Society of Nephrology in Bahia, explains that the toxic effect of substances in the blood or organs is usually silent and sometimes irreversible. “Usually, the person has a period with changes in the kidney or liver without having any symptoms”, she says. Despite this, reduced urine volume and different color can be indicative of kidney problems. In severe cases, patients may need a transplant.

Hepatologist Raymundo Pereira, professor at the Federal University of Bahia (Ufba) and member of the Brazilian Society of Hepatology, warns that any medicine can be harmful to health. He explains that there are different types of toxicity mechanisms, which can be characterized as predictable or not. In the case of analgesics, drugs indicated for pain, the risk of intoxication is predictable if resulting from the exaggerated use of the dose.

“A classic example is paracetamol. If you take up to 3g a day, you have nothing. If you go over that, you can have it, if you go over 8g, you’ll always be at risk. If you drink green tea, there is nothing, but if you take it in capsules, there is a risk, because it contains 500 to 5 thousand times the amount of catechin”, explains the doctor.

Precisely because intoxication is a silent condition, the danger increases when the patient takes medication without a prescription. This is the case of Fernanda**, 22, who has the habit of buying antibiotics and sleep inducers in pharmacies in Salvador that, erroneously, do not require a prescription. “They were even recommended by a doctor, so, as they were prescribed before, I was used to using them”, says the young woman, who is not afraid of adverse effects. She also uses painkillers for headaches.

In people with genetic predispositions, the antibiotic amoxicillin associated with clavulanate, which is often used in children, can cause problems in the excretion of bile. “But this is unpredictable, because you can’t do genetic testing, which is very expensive, to know who can take it or not”, says the hepatologist. In the case of Paulinha Abelha, doctors say that the singer used medication, all supervised.

The unpredictable toxicity, explains the doctor Raymundo Paraná, can be caused by the patient’s hypersensitivity or by the metabolism. “In our metabolism process, we can generate an intermediate metabolic and it can be toxic, which can cause liver damage. This explains why so many people take it and only a few develop the toxicity”.

anti-inflammatories

Regarding the unpredictable effects of anti-inflammatories, the hepatologist warns that they are responsible for the biggest causes of intoxication in Brazil caused by self-medication. “People use it as a pain reliever and confuse. The anti-inflammatory is analgesic, but it works by blocking a substance called prostaglandin, which causes problems”, says Raymundo Paraná.

Experts warn that the indiscriminate use of this type of medicine can cause gastritis, ulcers, kidney failure, serious cardiac events and hepatitis. Ana, 21, says that since the end of high school she started to develop migraines. At the time, she consulted a neurologist and started taking an antidepressant, as the pain attacks would be caused by anxiety. “Along with this medicine, the doctor gave me Sumaxpro for when I had migraines,” she says.

The young woman’s condition improved for a while. But last year the crises returned and Ana started to ingest the compound that contains anti-inflammatory in larger doses: “It was being very difficult to have online classes and stay indoors, so I started using this medicine more often. There came a time when the painkillers no longer worked.” The medicine does not need a prescription, unlike antibiotics.

Raymundo Paraná warns that Sumaxpro taken in excess can have kidney and liver effects: “These are not very frequent situations, but when they do occur, it can be associated with the time of use and quantity”. Because she was taking the medication a lot, about one box a week, Ana says that she decided to see the neurologist again to avoid intoxication problems.

Herbs for weight loss are great villains

Despite being easily found for sale on the internet for values ​​between R$ 30 to R$ 200, experts warn that herbal compounds sold with the promise of weight loss can be fatal. The interaction between different herbs, the lack of knowledge about the composition of the formula and large doses of substances, form a dangerous bomb for health.

“When several herbs are mixed together, they can interact with each other increasing the potential for adverse effects, including toxic effects. That is why the most serious situations of intoxication happen to those who use this type of medication”, explains Ana Flávia Moura.

Doctor Raymundo Paraná goes further and says that those who prescribe the substances do not follow scientific evidence: “Using medication that does not have scientific information is a risk in the veins, because you do not know the benefit. Sanctifying herbs and demonizing allopathics is a marketing ploy recently produced by some lack of health expertise, which uses that marketing to sell a lot.”

Earlier this month, nurse Mara Abreu died after complications from a liver transplant at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo. She had fulminant hepatitis and doctors suspect it was due to the continuous use of a tea in capsules that mixed 50 different herbs. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) warns that products with the brand “50 Ervas Emagrecedor” have been banned in the country since 2020.

*With guidance from the head of reporting Perla Ribeiro.

**Fictitious names were used.