F1 confirms cancellation of Russian GP after invasion of Ukraine | formula 1

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last night, Formula 1 decided not to hold the 2022 Russian Grand Prix. of sport as a reason for change. The race was scheduled for September 25 and still doesn’t have a replacement, but Turkey emerges as the main candidate.

– The Formula 1 World Championship visits countries around the world with a positive vision of uniting people and unifying nations. We are watching developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock, and we look forward to a healthy and peaceful resolution to the current situation. On Thursday afternoon Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the teams discussed the position of our sport and the conclusion was that, including the views of all interested parties, it will be impossible to hold the Russian GP under the current circumstances. .

1 of 2 Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the 2021 F1 Russian GP — Photo: Sergei Fadeichev\TASS via Getty Images Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the 2021 F1 Russian GP — Photo: Sergei Fadeichev\TASS via Getty Images

The stage has been on the F1 calendar since 2014, promoted at the Sochi Circuit. The city, stage of the 2014 Winter Olympics (held in the Olympic Park where the racecourse is located) is located on the Black Sea coast, about 1600 km from the capital Moscow and 700 km from the borders with Ukraine.

With the authorization of President Vladimir Putin, Russia began an invasion of Ukraine, asking the country to give up its weapons and dismantle its military forces. Several parts of the country, including the capital Kiev, have reports of missile attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zenlensky adopted martial law in the country.

The Russian government’s decision had already had consequences in F1; Haas, an American team that has Russian Nikita Mazepin as its driver, removed the country’s sponsorship from its car for the last day of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya, this Friday; in addition, Mazepin’s participation in the press conference that followed the morning part of the tests was cancelled.

The cancellation of the stage follows the decision of UEFA, the highest body of European football, which withdrew the Champions League final from the Russian city of Saint Petersburg and chose Paris, France, as the new host.

2 of 2 Nikita Mazepin drives a Haas car, without sponsorship and Russian colors, on the last day of pre-season F1 2022 in Barcelona — Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Nikita Mazepin drives a Haas car, without sponsorship and colors from Russia, on the last day of pre-season F1 2022, in Barcelona – Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

On the first day after the start of the Russian attacks in Ukraine, drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen had already positioned themselves against holding the Russian GP.

While the reigning F1 champion justified it being wrong to promote a race in a country at war, the four-time Aston Martin champion preached a boycott of the stage, assured that he would not participate in the race and regretted the outbreak of the conflict.

Team of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, McLaren supported the cancellation of the Russian stage.

– McLaren Racing fully supports F1 and the FIA’s decision to remove the Russian Grand Prix from the 2022 race calendar.

The only Russian on the grid and about to start his second season in F1, Mazepin used his social media profile to comment on the latest events:

– To my fans and followers – this is a difficult time and I have no control over much of what is being said and done. I’m choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my Haas. My deepest thanks for your understanding and support.