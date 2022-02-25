fans praise the quality of the sidequests

With generous gameplay time, Horizon Forbidden West features all sorts of interconnected content, from campaign objectives to exploration missions. In the game, sidequests play a special role in Aloy’s journey and draw attention for talking very well to the plot, without occurring arbitrarily or just to fill space.

According to testimonies from the players themselves, the parallel stories of Horizon Forbidden West add an extra charm to the title, boosting the involvement with several characters in the game’s universe. In addition, they add new narrative elements that make up the story of the plot and value the main motivations.

“I know this is a bold statement to make,” wrote redditor Sumanovicius, in testimony about the open world of Forbidden West. “[Mas] after 30 hours or so, I feel confident in saying that HFW is the best side-content game in my recent memory.”

It is worth remembering that the formula of the parallel missions in Forbidden West follows not only a logical justification, but also very well done designs and artistic productions. That’s because, despite most dealing with problems with NPCs, these characters are not “abandoned” by the graphics engine and, like the canonical ones, they present a wealth of details.

“I feel like the folks at Guerrilla really valued the player and did everything in their power to avoid wasting our time on pointless quests or errands,” the redditor continued. “In my opinion, this should be the standard for any developer moving forward.”

Horizon Forbidden West features 27 side missions, resulting in an additional time of up to 25 hours for more demanding players at high difficulty levels.

Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack later this week

The soundtrack enabled during the main campaign, side missions and cinematics of Horizon Forbidden West will be released this Friday (25), containing the original artists of the tracks. According to Guerrilla, Volume 1 of the album will be available on major digital platforms, with the rest of the songs arriving during the month of March. Click here and learn more about the news.