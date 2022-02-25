Father of Brazilian player arrested in Ukraine asks Bolsonaro for help: ‘needs to save Brazilians’ | Santos and Region

The father of Santos player Aluísio Chaves Ribeiro Moraes Júnior, better known as Júnior Moraes, spoke with the g1 this Thursday (24) about the situation of his son, who is trapped, along with other Brazilians, in a hotel located in the city of Kiev, Ukraine, amid the invasion of Russia. “We are angry, not only for us, but for the entire Brazilian nation”. Aluísio Chaves Ribeiro Moraes also criticizes the stance of President Jair Bolsonaro in the face of this world crisis.

Júnior Moraes is one of the Brazilians who asks for help on social media to leave the capital of Ukraine with his family. The athlete is a naturalized Ukrainian and plays as a forward for Shakhtar Donetsk and the Ukrainian national team.

“Our president Bolsonaro goes to Russia and doesn’t have a plane to send to Ukraine. To have courage, to be a man, to have character and urgency to save the Brazilians who are there in Ukraine, who have nothing to do with the war. hours you need him most [presidente], he has to put his face to beat. Brazil has nothing to do with this war. [Precisa] urgently call the embassy to get the Brazilians out of there”, asks Aluísio.

1 of 3 Former Santos, Júnior Moraes is stuck with other Brazilian players in a hotel in Ukraine — Photo: Leonardo Zanotti/g1 and Stanislav Vedmid/Getty Images Former Santos, Júnior Moraes is stuck with other Brazilian players in a hotel in Ukraine — Photo: Leonardo Zanotti/g1 and Stanislav Vedmid/Getty Images

Excited, the athlete’s father says he can’t hold back the feeling anymore, and says that his wife has been crying a lot. He says that Júnior Moraes is alone in Kiev, as he begged him not to take his grandchildren and his wife there. “They were supposed to be there with him, but I begged, told him not to take his grandchildren, his wife, stay here”, he reveals.

“Not only my son, there are children there, mothers, other Brazilian players and reporters working there. Things happen when there is initiative, and our president has not behaved well, I think. But he can raise the flag of peace there, serve example for the world”, he said.

Brazilian player who plays in Ukraine waits to leave the country

Click here and follow, in real time, the latest information about the invasion

According to him, technology and cell phones facilitate communication with the child. “On the one hand, it’s wonderful, but on the other, it’s also difficult. We talk all the time, and thank God this situation will pass, so that we can try to make the world better, it depends on the men in charge.”

2 of 3 Junior Moraes played for Santos FC — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Santos FC Junior Moraes played for Santos FC — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Santos FC

The crowd, according to him, is for some action by the authorities to be taken. “We see this situation increasingly spreading, and we ask God for better things, [que] someone take action from these developed countries”.

About 20 Brazilians are in a hotel located in the city of Kiev, Ukraine, and ask the Brazilian embassy for help to leave the country, after the announcement of the invasion of Russian military troops, in the early hours of this Thursday (24). They made a video asking the embassy for help. Among the players is Junior Moraes from Santos.

“Here we are all reunited with our families, staying in a hotel”, says one of the players in a video that is being circulated by social networks. According to him, the lack of fuel, with the flight of thousands of residents of the conflict, caused them to be trapped in the city. In addition, borders and airspace were closed. “I hope the embassy can help us,” he asks.

3 of 3 Brazilian players trapped in hotel ask for help to leave Ukraine amid Russian invasion – Photo: Reproduction Brazilian players trapped in hotel ask for help to leave Ukraine amid Russian invasion – Photo: Reproduction