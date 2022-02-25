Federal government increases subsidy for Casa Verde e Amarela program

The maximum amount of the subsidy granted by the program Green and Yellow House had an increase decreed this Wednesday (23). In this way, the benefit granted for the purchase or construction of real estate in urban areas will increase from R$110 to R$130 thousand and for rural areas from R$45 thousand to R$55 thousand.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the changes released today (23) seek to reconcile the value of the subsidy with the current costs of the construction in the country. In addition, subsidies can be granted with federal budget allocations, using resources from the Residential Leasing Fund (FAR) or the Social Development Fund (FDS).

“Currently, the Fund is used as one of the sources of funds for the Green and Yellow House Programin addition to financing operations already contracted under the Program My home, my life. The measure will not imply an expansion of costs to the public administration nor will it use additional resources from the Fund”, he added. Therefore, the changes are limited to amounts that are already included in the budget for the year 2022 and the decree has no budgetary impact.

Learn more about the Casa Verde e Amarela program

The Casa Verde e Amarela program is a reformulation of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. Both programs aim to promote the right to housing and offer payment and differentiated interest rateswhich vary according to the income bracket of Brazilians.

In that housing program it is possible to finance the purchase of a new property, used and even in construction or remodeling. In addition, citizens who finance through the housing program have up to 30 years to pay for the property.

Who can participate in the housing program?

The Casa Verde e Amarela program is aimed at families with a monthly income of up to R$ 7,000.00 in the acquisition of the dreamed own home. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the maximum value of the property for financing is R$ 264,000.00.

Currently, the housing program is divided into three bands, namely: Band 1.5 (Families with a gross income of up to BRL 2,000.00), Band 2 (Families with a gross income between BRL 2,0001.00 to BRL 4,000, 00) and finally Level 3 (Families with gross income from R$4,001.00 to R$7,000.00).

Families with a gross income of up to BRL 2,000.00 can buy a property with a nominal interest rate of up to 4.75% pa In this case, subsidies for these customers can reach up to R$ 47,500.00.

Families with gross income from R$2,0001.00 to R$4,000.00 have a nominal interest rate on their financing which can reach up to 5.25% pa Therefore, the subsidies in this situation they could reach R$ 29,000.00.

Finally, Caixa Econômica Federal informs that families with a gross income of R$ 4,001.00 to R$ 7,000.00 guarantee a nominal interest rate of 7.66% pa when financing a property in an urban area through the housing program Green and Yellow House.