FGTS withdrawal should benefit 40 million Brazilians

posted on 02/24/2022 05:52 / updated on 02/24/2022 05:53



(credit: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

Without cutting superfluous expenditures and non-transparent parliamentary amendments to the Budget, the government intends to boost the economy with a new round of withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) after Carnival of around R$30 billion. The preliminary studies of the economic team foresee the release of up to R$ 1 thousand per worker with available balance in the account. The measure is expected to reach 40 million people.

The proposal was anticipated by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, last Tuesday, when he said that people with money stopped in the FGTS, yielding only 3% per year, could pay off debts with much higher interest rates. Household indebtedness is at a record high, compromising more than half of disposable income. To authorize the new withdrawal, the economic team must edit a provisional measure (MP), which becomes effective immediately, but must be approved by Congress.

Caixa Econômica Federal, which administers the FGTS, will be responsible for making the payment within a schedule, according to the month of birth of the workers.

Emergency looting is nothing new and has been happening since 2017. In 2020, for example, when the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) published the emergency loot MP as a way to stimulate the economy during the pandemic, the government allowed withdrawals of up to R$ 1,045 per worker.

reviews

Analysts consider the value of R$ 1 thousand for the new withdrawal low, if confirmed, because it should not help the most indebted. “The withdrawal of R$ 1,000 is really very little, because the debt of most people is higher than that amount. The measure will not benefit the middle class, one of the most indebted”, said Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac). Despite criticizing the value, he considers the measure very good, but recognizes that it is short-term and does not inhibit the future problem in case the worker becomes unemployed and can no longer rely on forced savings.

Economist at Terra Investimentos, Homero Guizzo, assessed that the measure is positive, “because it gives workers the freedom to enjoy savings that are theirs and that are usually tied to a small remuneration”. However, the impact will be limited and short-term. “Withdrawals can offset, for a short period, the impact of the erosion of household income by inflation. But they are not enough to change the scenario of weak growth in demand due to the ongoing monetary tightening and low confidence”, he highlighted.

The president of the Instituto Fundo de Garantia do Trabalhador (IFGT), Mario Avelino, however, did not spare criticism. He fears that the looting will harm the financial health of the fund, whose resources are originally intended for popular housing, basic sanitation, infrastructure and health. “The FGTS is a social fund, in addition to being a reserve for moments of need for the worker,” he said.

“I consider this measure totally electoral, in addition to serving the bankers’ lobby”, he lamented. Avelino recalled that, since 2017, the government has been promoting emergency withdrawals from the FGTS and the economy has not gained momentum and continues to slide.

In Avelino’s opinion, if the government was really concerned about the devaluation of the money of the worker stopped in the FGTS, earning little, it should fight for the approval of the change in the monetary adjustment index of the Fund, which currently yields 3% more Referential Rate (TR) . “The accumulated TR for the year 2021 was 0.0488%, while the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), which corrects the minimum wage, was 10.16%,” he compared. According to his calculations, in the last 12 months alone, this lag generated a loss of R$ 121 billion.