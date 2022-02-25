Find out which home remedies relieve back pain

You need 1 liter of water, 1 cup of vinegar (250 ml), 2 tablespoons of rosemary (20 g). You should heat it up and when you like it cooked, add the vinegar and rosemary. Now let it rest for a while for 5 minutes, strain the contents, soak a towel in the mixture and place it on the area where you are suffering for 10 minutes.

sage tea

You should know that the saliva leaf has properties relaxing. To make you feel its effects, it is recommended to drink three cups of tea a day. Just have a liter of water ready and add 2 tablespoons of sage (20 g). Wait for a few minutes, strain the contents and drink it.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C will be effective in relieving back pain due to its properties antioxidants, you can reduce inflammation. Remember that vitamin C contains collagen, which helps strengthen cartilage and tendons, and in the process, prevents back wear and pain. You find this vitamin in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, kiwis, strawberries, you get it in fruits.

