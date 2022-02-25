Find out which were considered the biggest franchises in Brazil in 2021

The franchise sector has benefited from the reopening of physical stores that have been gradually taking place, as social isolation decreases. In this sense, the sector’s revenue increased in 2021 and some companies stood out in this market. Keep reading to check it out.

What is a franchise?

A franchise is a type of business, in which you are authorized by the company you created and own the rights of that business to copy the operating model and open it elsewhere. In this sense, one of the advantages of having a franchise is not having to create a business from scratch and already know the market of that company before investing in it.

In addition, franchises are already a consolidated market model that offers training. However, it is important to note that, when buying your franchise, you cannot change the business, and you will have to work according to the past operating model.

The biggest franchises in Brazil in 2021

According to the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), last year, the number of stores of the largest franchises grew by 23%. In addition, the agency’s results show that, as in 2020, The boticario ranked first as the largest franchise in Brazil.

In general, the franchise sector grew in the country, expanding 10.7% of its annual revenue. According to ABF, this was due to the reduction of social isolation and the consequent increase in consumption in physical stores. In this sense, the research carried out by the agency estimates that there should be an increase of 8% in revenue and 5% in the number of franchisors for this year.

Still on the year 2021, other major brands accompany O Boticário as the largest franchises in the country. are they the Cocoa Show it’s the McDonalds, in 2nd and 3rd place respectively. These brands switched places, since, in 2020, the fast food chain was in second place and the Cacau Show was third. However, both grew and increased their number of stores, just not in the same proportion.

Other well-known companies that also appear in the ranking made by ABF are: Ortobom, Subway, Burger King, Shell Select, BR Mania, CVC Brasil, Chilli Beans, Havaianas, Kopenhagen, Arezzoamong others.