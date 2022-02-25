Find out who receives installment of R$ 150 this Thursday (24)

Yadunandan Singh

O 13th salary of Bolsa Família is being chatted in Pernambuco for families in poverty or extreme poverty. Another installment was released this Thursday (24). The value can reach R$ 150.

Those who received Bolsa Família, Emergency Aid or Auxílio Brasil for at least six months last year can receive the benefit.

Payments continue until next Friday (25). This Thursday, it is the turn of the beneficiaries with the NIS ending in 9 to receive the installment.

Querying the 13th of Bolsa Família can be done through the Auxílio Brasil Application, using the CPF, or through Caixa Tem. It is also possible to consult by phone, by number 0800 081 4421, from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm, and by number 111.

Bolsa Família Calendar 2022

Payment is made following the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

NIS with end 1 — Receives on 2/14
NIS with end 2 — Received on 2/15
NIS with end 3 — Receives on 2/16
NIS with end 4 — Receives on 2/17
NIS with final 5 — Receives on 2/18
NIS with end 6 — Receives on 2/21
NIS with end 7 — Receives on 2/22
NIS with end 8 — Receives on 2/23
NIS with end 9 — Receives on 2/24
NIS ending 0 — Received on 2/25

