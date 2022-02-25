‘First day of Russian attack leaves 137 dead’, says Ukrainian president

The United Nations (UN) claims that nearly 100,000 have left their homes (photo: Aris Messinis/AFP) The first day of attack by Russia Ukraine, on Thursday (24/2), resulted in the death of 137 Ukrainians, between military and civilians, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president. At least 169 were injured, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. The United Nations (UN) says that nearly 100,000 have left their homes and are on an escape route out of the conflict.

The casualties were caused by the advance of the military through eastern, southern and northern Ukraine. According to US Defense, Russia launched more than 160 missiles at airports and military bases near, and in the direction of, Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.

Now, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko is making efforts to ensure that Ukrainian citizens who can be treated at home leave health institutions so that they are ready, and with vacancies, to care for those injured by the attacks. In addition, the country’s medical team works on an on-call basis, without breaks.

“Everyone is doing their jobs: in public hospitals and in institutions linked to the Ministry of Health, the National Academy of Medical Sciences. There are signs of readiness from some private clinics”, assures the Ministry of Health.

While aligning health care, the ministry also had to deal with bombings in hospitals near Kiev. “This is beyond evil,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, when commenting on the attack.

Russians advance and conquer military bases

Also on Thursday (2/24), the Russians took control of the unused Chernobyl plant, after what was considered by the plant’s advisor, Myhailo Podolyak, as a “fierce battle”. Atomic Energy said the country reported that “there were no casualties or destruction at the nuclear base.”

Concern is now about possible radioactive contamination at the site, as the Russian bombing hit a radioactive waste dump. A worker at the site told The Associated Press that radiation levels are already registering a significant increase.

Chernobyl was the focus of the 1986 disaster, when a nuclear reactor at the plant exploded north of the capital Kiev, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe. Later, after numerous deaths, the damaged reactor was covered with a protective shell to prevent leaks.

In addition, an air base, at Gostomel, was conquered by the Russian military. The invading soldiers arrived by helicopter from Belarus, an allied country of Russia, with machine guns and grenades and opened fire on the Ukrainian agents. According to experts, taking the base could result in a strong Russian foothold to attack the capital Kiev.

The actions were commemorated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which stated that, on this first day, the operations “were successfully completed”. According to the folder, 74 military installations were destroyed, including 11 airfields.

More than 1,000 arrested in anti-war protests in Russia

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Russia to protest for the nation’s leader, Vladimir Putin, to stop the attacks on Ukraine. The result was a military offensive: Russian police arrested 1,391 people in 51 cities across the country. About 700 were detained in the capital Moscow alone.

The tense climate also invaded international markets. For the first time in seven years, the barrel of Brent oil exceeded US$ 100. The Moscow Stock Exchange suffered losses of more than 30%. The Russian currency recorded a historic low against the dollar.

Russia will also face a number of international sanctions. US President Joe Biden announced that he would restrict exports to Russia, in addition to preventing imports of technological products made in the country.