First day of Russian invasion leaves 137 Ukrainians dead and 316 wounded, says President Zelensky

Total balance of the first day of attack by Russian forces on Ukraine: 137 dead, between soldiers and civilians, and 316 wounded. The information was passed by Volodmyr Zelensky, Ukrainian president, this Thursday (24). Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health had reported fewer deaths and injuries.

President Volodmyr Zelensky’s government has urged the people of Ukraine to donate blood and, if they need medical assistance, seek care outside hospitals.

According to the EFE news agency, Russia did not say whether the country’s soldiers were killed during the offensive, which started in late Thursday morningin local time.





Russia’s Armed Forces used high-precision weapons against military infrastructure, and while the country’s Defense Ministry assured that civilians were not attacked, at least four were killed today in an offensive by pro-Russian separatist militias against a hospital. in the Donetsk region.

On this first day of the invasion, thousands of Ukrainians left the country towards neighboring Hungary and Romania. There have been reports of kilometer-long traffic jams on roads leading out of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.



