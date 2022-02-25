Flagship! Nubia Z40 Pro released with SD 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and 144Hz display

After a long wait and many rumors, ZTE has finally decided to present to the world its new flagship smartphone that will directly rival competitors from the Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 Series lines. The newly launched Nubia Z40 Pro brings, in addition to its premium construction in high-strength glass, a state-of-the-art technical sheet. The device stands out for supporting wireless magnetic charging – technology similar to Apple’s MagSafe – with high charging power and large-capacity battery, as well as overkill chipset and different variants in order to cover all user profiles of the Asian company.

















Screen, cameras and more

Sporting the same design seen in previous leaks, the Nubia Z4O Pro sports a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and refreshes at 144 Hzalso highlighting compatibility with HDR10+ and 20:9 aspect ratio ensuring thin edges. In this model, the manufacturer chose to insert the 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture under a small hole located at the top of the display. On the back there is the triple array of vertically aligned sensors, the main lens being the Sony IMX787 with a resolution of 64 MP followed by an 8 MP periscope camera and a 50 MP ultrawide camera with a 116º viewing angle. The rectangular module that covers the smartphone’s three cameras has a considerable size devouring the entire upper rear area of ​​the phone, being similar to the model adopted by Xiaomi in the Mi 11 Ultra, but unfortunately without a secondary display.

As expected, the internal hardware is equipped with the most modern in the mobile segment, adopting the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 — up to 3 GHz octa-core with Samsung’s 4 nm lithography — which works in partnership with the Adreno 730 GPU and has up to 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) with 1TB of storage at UFS 3.1 standard. Keeping the same characteristics as other components, the connectivity section is state-of-the-art and supports Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and compliance with 5G mobile networks. To meet the energy demand of the phone there is a large battery with 5,000 mAh (standard model) and 4,800 mAh (gravity version) with charging powers of 80W and 66W, respectively. The Nubia Z40 Pro also offers 15W induction charging.

The operating system of this cell phone is Android 12 running under the MyOS 12 interface with the possibility of upgrading to android 13.

In addition to these features that make it a strong competitor for the cell phone market, the Z40 Pro also features a multi-directional liquid cooling system which uses multiple layers of graphite foil to improve thermal conduction and prevent the device from overheating, especially during gaming.

technical sheet

6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1100 nits of brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM memory

Internal storage up to 1TB

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor and 116º Periscope lens with 8 MP sensor

Bluetooth 5.2, Dual Wi-Fi, 5G and USB Type-C

Up to 5,000mAh battery with up to 80W fast charging

Android 12 with MyOS 12

Dimensions: 161.9 x 72.9 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 199g

price and availability

The Nubia Z40 Pro was announced by the brand in China with color availability Interstellar Black and Galaxy Silver with prices that vary according to the amount of RAM and ROM chosen. There is no expected release date in regions other than Asia. 8 GB: CNY 3,399 (~R$2,760);

CNY 3,399 (~R$2,760); 12 GB: CNY 4,299 (~ R$ 3,490);

CNY 4,299 16 GB: CNY 5,999 (~ R$ 4,865).

