Flame in the Flood and SpongeBob’s are free on Xbox in March | adventure games

The Flame in the Flood will be available throughout the month of March. The survival game with rogue elements tells the story of the girl Scout and her dog as they try to resist in the United States after the fall of society. In the game you need to collect resources, create tools and avoid wildlife to survive. From March 1st until March 15th, players will be able to obtain Sacred 2 Fallen Angel for Xbox 360. It is an action RPG game set in the fantasy world of Ancaria. The player will be able to choose between two campaigns, one to save the world through the path of light and the other to sink it into the chaos of shadows.