Flame in the Flood and SpongeBob’s are free on Xbox in March | adventure games

The Flame in the Flood will be available throughout the month of March. The survival game with rogue elements tells the story of the girl Scout and her dog as they try to resist in the United States after the fall of society. In the game you need to collect resources, create tools and avoid wildlife to survive. From March 1st until March 15th, players will be able to obtain Sacred 2 Fallen Angel for Xbox 360. It is an action RPG game set in the fantasy world of Ancaria. The player will be able to choose between two campaigns, one to save the world through the path of light and the other to sink it into the chaos of shadows.
From March 16 to 31, SpongeBob’s Truth or Square will bring SpongeBob and his friends on a platform adventure. The famous character will try to recover the secret recipe for the crab burger with the help of a machine that makes him delve into his happiest memories. Finally, from March 16th to April 15th, it will be possible to download Street Power Soccer, a fast-paced football game with dribbling and acrobatics in matches of up to three against three. The game has a wide variety of modes, including a campaign around the world, Frestyle, Trick Shot, Panna disputes and more.