Former contestant on The Voice Brasil, Lia Gondim, gives birth to quadruplets in Salvador: ‘God’s greatest miracle’ | Bahia

The singer and former contestant of The Voice Brasil, Lia Gondim, gave birth to quadruplets in a private hospital in Salvador. The artist shared the moment on a social network this Thursday (24).
“We still can’t describe it, just feel it. Living the greatest miracle that God has reserved for our family so far. Thank you, Lord! 🙌♥️🙏🏽”, wrote the artist in the publication.
Lia’s husband, Fernando Rosa, celebrates the arrival of their children — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
Lia’s husband, event manager Fernando Rosa, celebrated the arrival of the little ones and shared a photo, where he makes a gesture of thanks, on a social network.
“They were born!!!! The chip hasn’t sunk in yet… Thank God everyone is great. They were born huge and super healthy. Lia is also great and is already in her room. Thank you all for the messages. Tomorrow we’ll tell you everything, let’s rest now,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.
Artists congratulated Lia on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais
In the comments of the singer’s publication, several fans congratulated mom of the year, as well as artists like Xanddy, from the band Harmonia do Samba, and Claudia Leitte.
“What an incredible thing, Lia.😱😱🥰 Infinite dose of love😍😍😍😍😍😍 May Lord Jesus keep you all and bless this beautiful family forever.🙏🏾 Congratulations👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🥰🥰🥰🥰 🥰”, Xanddy commented.
During pregnancy, Lia shared several moments on her social network where she showed her belly with the quadruplets. Check out:
Lia Gondim and her husband Fernando Rosa — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
Lia Gondim pregnant with quadruplets — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
Lia Gondim and her husband Fernando Rosa — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
