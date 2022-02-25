Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Luís Castro expresses concern about Ukraine: ‘The feeling is of horror’

in the sights of Botafogo to be the new coach, Luís Castro expressed his concern about the situation in Ukraine to the Portuguese press this Thursday. He was manager of Shakhtar Donetsk, which is on the Russian border, between 2019 and 2021.

– I spoke to some people from Ukraine and the club, friends of mine, and the feeling is one of horror. They don’t know what to do or where to go. They don’t know if they will have to go by car and leave through some border, if they will have to stay or go down to the bunkers. They don’t know anything. They say that if they leave there, it’s hours and hours of travel – Castro told the “Lusa” agency.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine began in the early hours of Thursday (Brasilia time), after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the breakaway region of Donbass, which comprises the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk. Luís Castro lamented the war.

– Sometimes we say that money doesn’t matter. I want to have peace. It’s what people want. Who lives in peace, lives happily. Forget everything. Sit down, but don’t do what they did to us the last few days. Nobody did anything. What matters to talk about now will you meet to take action here and there? Measures should have been taken earlier, with words of hope for those who are suffering – said Luís Castro.