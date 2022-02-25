From gasoline to bread rolls, invasion of Ukraine could raise inflation in Brazil; understand | Economy

The start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends stock markets crashing on Thursday, as investors flee risky investments. On the other hand, it drives up commodity prices – especially oil, for fears of a reduction in global supply.

For Brazilians, an accentuation of these movements can be felt very closely: in the pocket.

This is because a number of items tend to get (even) more expensive if the conflict intensifies, or prolongs – bringing even more inflation to the country.

In addition to fuel, economists interviewed by the g1 say that the conflict could impact the production of fertilizers, increase the price of wheat and its derivatives, such as bread rolls and pasta, as well as trigger indirect consequences of sanctions imposed on Russia, which could harm the entire world financial system.

See below the items that may suffer from the price increase:

Brent crude was up more than 6% on Thursday, above $103 a barrel. This oil is a reference for Petrobras in the adjustment of fuels, which even before the crisis were considered “inflation villains”.

Economist André Braz, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), believes that the trend is for faster readjustments to start with oil and derivatives. THE Russia produces about 11% of the input worldwide.

For Luis Otávio Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, everything will depend on how long the war in Eastern Europe lasts. Petrobras could hold back part of this price start, counting on a normalization of the market, but a prolongation of the conflict takes away the power to “absorb the blow”.

Brazil is highly dependent on wheat imports, the basis for the production of bread, pasta, biscuits and pasta.

And Russia is among the biggest exporters of the grain, with about 13% of market share. In addition to the direct effect of a rise, a shortage of wheat may require a substitution of inputs and drive up the prices of soybeans and corn, for example.

cars and appliances

Still disregarding the conflict, the IPCA-15, released this Wednesday (23), showed that durable goods were already suffering an escalation in price. According to André Braz, from Ibre, the increase in industrial production that affects durable goods – such as home appliances and vehicles – will be the most persistent effect of inflation, since oil is used in various productive structures.

“Even if we continue to raise interest rates to contain this, naturally the increase in prices, given the scarcity of the product, can make inflation even more persistent”, he evaluates.

In addition to wheat, Russian fertilizers may also suffer a production drop. Again, a chain effect can reach Brazilians’ pockets: the farmer may have difficulty accessing the product, making the crop less productive and reducing the supply of food – even those produced in Brazil.

Even if Petrobras decides not to increase the price of gasoline and diesel, a barrel of oil raises the value of an entire chain of products. If there is a readjustment, in addition to individual transport becoming more expensive, everything that has a built-in freight price may have readjustments, such as industrial products and food.

“As this war does not come to an end, it increases the risk of further hindering the resumption of production chains that had already been crawling since the height of the pandemic”, says Braz, from Ibre/FGV.

Leal explains that commodity prices have already risen in the international market in recent months, for reasons unrelated to the conflict. But, in the same vein, currencies of emerging countries strengthened and canceled out the effect of higher prices. With war in the equation, risk aversion can change the flow of investment and weaken developing countries.

“When these factors are added together, we have a risk of repeating 2021: commodities rising and the dollar too. This is inflation in our veins”, says the economist.

Global stocks fall after Russian attack on Ukraine

What could “hold” the increases is the appreciation of the real. But the war environment leads capital to seek countries with the strongest economy.

After closing Wednesday at the lowest value since the end of June, quoted at R$5, the American currency is up almost 3% this Thursday, at R$5.13.

“Throughout this year, there was a strong inflow of foreign capital into Brazil, which gave hope of helping inflation. The invasion significantly worsened the exchange rate and increased the risk that it will last”, analyzes Luana Miranda, economist at Gap Asset.

IPCA-15: readjustment of school fees weighs, and inflation preview stands at 0.99% in February, the highest rate for the month since 2016

Withdrawal from the financial system

With the invasion of Ukraine, there is still the possibility that the economic sanctions imposed by the Western world will trigger what Luis Otávio Leal calls an “economic atomic bomb”: Russia’s withdrawal from Swift, a global telecommunication service between banks around the world. .

The logic is as follows: without bank communication, Russian financial operations would be impeded. It is a way of freezing sales and “choking” the economy.

“Now, imagine that the entire Russian market was shut down. Or a Russian producer who has already shipped his product and would not be able to get paid. It’s a ripple effect against one of the biggest economies in the world,” says Leal.