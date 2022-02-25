Futures Ibovespa opens lower, following US performance; Ukraine and inflation on the radar

The Ibovespa futures is down at the beginning of the pre-market this Friday (25th). At 9:25 am (Brasília time), the contract maturing in April fell 0.65% to 111,990 points, following US stock futures.

In the United States, futures retreat, after, the day before, having closed higher, with investors interpreting the sanctions against Russia, due to the attack on Ukraine, as light. Dow Jones futures are down 0.51%, S&P 500 futures are down 0.47% and Nasdaq futures are down 0.35%.

“In any case, the impact of the measures is limited, after all, it is not only militarily that Russia has an advantage, there is also a great dependence on production there, while the economic tightening has to be enough to punish only the Russians, without representing a self-flagellation”, commented Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos.

During the night, Russian military forces advanced on Ukrainian territory – comments are from Kiev is surrounded, with some government buildings already taken over by special teams under the command of Vladimir Putin.

In addition to tensions in Ukraine, US investors are also positioning themselves cautiously this Friday due to the release of the PCE inflation index at 10:30 am. This data is the main factor to be taken into account by the directors of the Federal Reserve when making decisions about the country’s interest rate. The income of treasuries with a ten-year maturity flirt again with 2%, at 1.998% in the pre-market.

“On the economic calendar, today’s highlight is the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Deflator, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge. Market consensus expects the gauge to have hit 5.2% year-over-year in January, the highest level since 1983”, comments XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

Europe and Asia advance, recovering from the previous day’s declines

As US futures fell, major Asian indexes closed higher and Europe’s advanced. On Thursday, unlike their American counterparts, stocks on both continents, however, closed sharply down, reflecting the Russian offensive.

Germany’s DAX is up 1.50%. London’s FTSE rose 2.12%. France’s CAC 40 is up 1.63%. Finally, the Eurozone-wide STOXX 600 is up 1.92%.

The MOEX, the main index of the Russian stock exchange, is up 12.11%, after falling more than 45%, also with the perception that sanctions were lighter than expected.

“US President Joe Biden announced tougher sanctions on Russia, but the country was not disconnected from SWIFT, the financial messaging framework that connects banks around the world, which was defended by some leaders, such as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. United Boris Johnson”, commented XP.

According to XP, market fears were that pulling Russia out of foreign trade could intensify supply chain disruptions and global cost inflation.

Oil, with that, left the level of US$ 100 and is now traded at US$ 98.61. Natural gas, a commodity for which Russia is an important supplier to Europe, dropped 2.28%.

In addition to the war, in Europe, investors also reflected the publication of various data. German GDP, for example, fell less than expected in the fourth quarter, down 0.3%, down from 0.7% in consensus. In France, GDP grew by 0.7%, in line with expectations.

For the entire region, the European Commission’s economic sentiment indicator rose to 114 in February from 112 in January. On the inflation front, the French Consumer Price Index jumped 0.7% in February, slightly more than the 0.4% forecast – in annualized terms, inflation reached 3.6%, above the 2% target. of the European Central Bank.

In Asia, most exchanges also closed in the green. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.95%. China’s Shaghai rose 0.63%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.06%. Only Hong Kong’s HSI retreated, down 0.59%.

China, overnight, took a stand against the “unilateral and illegal” sanctions imposed on Russia by the West. The country’s foreign minister said he recognized Ukraine’s sovereignty but did not classify the Russian attack as an invasion and said he believed sanctions would only exacerbate the problem.

In the internal scenario, balance sheets

In Brazil, the trading session has little local news – Brasília continues with few movements and there are no macroeconomic data on the agenda.

The highlight, then, is the repercussion of balance sheets. Between yesterday evening and this morning, companies such as Vale (VALE3), IRB (IRBR3), Hypera (HYPE3) and JHSF (JHSF3) released their fourth quarter results.

After a strong rise the day before, the dollar fell against the real this Friday. The futures contract of the American currency retreated 0.65%, to R$ 5.094. The commercial dollar drops 0.11%, at R$ 5.099 in the purchase and at R$ 5.100 in the sale.

The yield curve in Brazil falls on the short end and in the middle, but rises on the long end. The DI rate maturing in January 2023 drops three basis points to 12.41%, and the DI rate for 2025 drops one point to 11.33%. DIs yields for 2027 and 2029 both advance one point to 11.24% and 11.42%.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related