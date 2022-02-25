G7 meeting ends with harsh message against Russia: stop ‘bloodbath’ in Ukraine and withdraw troops immediately

(ANSA) – The meeting of the leaders of the G7 – a group composed of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – ended with a harsh message against Russia after the attack by the country’s military against Ukraine on Thursday. thursday (24th).

The heads of government and state urged Vladimir Putin to stop the “bloodbath” and withdraw his troops from Ukrainian territory “immediately”.

The note also reinforces the “full support and solidarity” for Kiev. The leaders also said that the invasion is a “threat to the international order” and that everyone is ready to act in the global energy market, especially to reduce European dependence on Russian gas.

“Putin has reintroduced warfare to the European continent, and that puts him on the wrong side of history. This is a completely unjustified attack on Ukraine,” the leaders said. European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) and Charles Michel (of the European Council) also met on Thursday with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg. Among the announcements, Von der Leyen highlighted that the European bloc has plans ready to receive all Ukrainians who flee to member states.

“All border countries have plans to immediately welcome refugees from Ukraine and have our full support, with humanitarian corridors for people in need. We will also increase aid to Ukraine and we are fully prepared,” said Von der Leyen. So far, thousands of people have gone to Poland and about four thousand have gone to Moldova.

The president of the Commission also spoke about the new sanctions that the bloc will apply against the Russians, which must be implemented within 24 hours, and which, according to the German, “will make it impossible for the Kremlin to continue with its action”. “They will be very tough financial sanctions, they will have a very heavy impact on the Russian economy and they will suppress Russia’s growth and erode its industrial base. We will see a lot of capital leave the country and we will limit Moscow’s access to fundamental technologies”, he added. (ANSA).

