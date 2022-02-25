Galaxy A53 5G appears on Google Play Console with Exynos 1200 – All in Technology

Samsung is getting ready to make its new 2022 Galaxy A series official, with the Galaxy A53 5G being one of the most anticipated models. Recently, this device appeared online in several leaks and certifications. And now, it has just appeared in the Google Play Console database, which indicates an even more imminent release.

According to what has been revealed, the Galaxy A53 5G will come equipped with a Samsung Exynos 1200 chipset. Interestingly, this processor has not yet been made official, but it is expected to be the direct successor to the Exynos 1080. In any case, it should include two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4Ghz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. In addition, it confirms the presence of the most current Android 12 from the factory.

As seen in the image listed on the Google platform, the A53 5G will have a screen with a hole in the top center like its predecessors. The listing also says that the smartphone will have a Full HD+ resolution screen, but does not confirm its size. However, recent reports have revealed the presence of a 6.5″ display with support for 120 Hz refresh rate.

Other long-awaited features include quad rear camera (64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP) and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

With little left for our imagination, the Galaxy A53 5G is expected to hit the market sometime next month.