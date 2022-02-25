Giuliano praises Vtor Pereira and says he has good references from the new Corinthians coach

After practically three weeks without a coach, Corinthians announced Vítor Pereira last Wednesday morning. Giuliano, one of the great players in Timão’s squad, spoke about the arrival of the new coach.

Despite never having worked together, Corinthians’ number 11 revealed that he has “good references” from Vítor Pereira. For Giuliano, the characteristics of the coach are good for the club.

“I have very good references of him, who is a guy with a lot of character and personality, that’s very good. He positions himself very well, this is necessary for the greatness of the club. He is a European coach that we will receive very well and hope to do our best so that, together, we can grow, so that he organizes us even more than we are already organized. May he have this complicity and this dialogue between the players, so that we can raise our level and put Corinthians at the top, which is everyone’s desire”, said the midfielder in an interview with the portal. Timon Central.

Champion in Portugal, Greece and China, Vítor Pereira has a great curriculum. For Giuliano, the achievements show the credibility of the new coach of Corinthians, highly praised by the player.

“Without a doubt, it’s this (achievements) that gives you credibility. It’s where you went that you won. That’s what people look at, actually. So he has that on his resume, and this is very important, it will support both the press and the fans. He’s a guy who knows the taste of victory, he’s a winner, and that’s what we need, someone like that who’s in that spirit, in that ambition of conquests. That together we can walk and have a very good period of work, where both parties can evolve a lot”, continued Giuliano.

On the other hand, the player insisted on highlighting the importance of adapting the coach to Brazil. Giuliano spoke about the immediacy of Brazilian football.

“You have to withstand pressure, the business here is blurry, you have to produce and have results. Brazilian football is short-term, you can’t have three consecutive defeats under any circumstances, you have to win every game”, concluded Giuliano.

Vítor Pereira should arrive at Parque São Jorge early next week. The coach confirmed that he does not come alone and his commission must have five more professionals at his side.

