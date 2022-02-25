Global markets react to Russia sanctions announced by Biden

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Global markets react to Russia sanctions announced by Biden 1 Views

This is the online version for today’s edition of the Por Dentro da Bolsa newsletter. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

After the announcement of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the international community expected a strong and definitive response from US President Joe Biden.

However, the market assessed that the sanctions announced by Biden were weaker than expected, expanding the number of Russian banks and other companies blocked from the American financial system. Contrary to expectations, Russia was not blocked in the Swift international banking system, and no sanctions or restrictions on its oil and gas exports were announced.

Therefore, investors believe that the conflict should be less lasting than initially expected and the new sanctions should not result in Russian retaliation, which reduces the risk of energy shortages in Europe, and allows the price of a barrel of oil to return to back off slightly.

Among European leaders, however, the mood is divisive, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson adamantly defending the imposition of tougher sanctions on Russia, while leaders in Germany, a nation heavily dependent on natural gas supplied by the Russians, they seem not to want to irritate the Kremlin.

Faced with this scenario, the main stock exchanges operate without a single direction, with US stock indices falling while European markets advance.

Read on ‘Investigando o Mercado’ (exclusive to UOL Economia Investimentos subscribers): information about Petrobras’ results and what to expect.

A hug,

Felipe Bevilacqua

Certified Analyst and Founding Partner at Levante
CNPI – Analyst certified by Apimec
CGA Manager – Fund Manager certified by Anbima
Resource Administrator and Manager authorized by the CVM

We want to hear from you

Do you have any questions or suggestions about investments? Send your question to [email protected]

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Find out which were considered the biggest franchises in Brazil in 2021

The franchise sector has benefited from the reopening of physical stores that have been gradually …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved