Global markets react to Russia sanctions announced by Biden

After the announcement of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the international community expected a strong and definitive response from US President Joe Biden.

However, the market assessed that the sanctions announced by Biden were weaker than expected, expanding the number of Russian banks and other companies blocked from the American financial system. Contrary to expectations, Russia was not blocked in the Swift international banking system, and no sanctions or restrictions on its oil and gas exports were announced.

Therefore, investors believe that the conflict should be less lasting than initially expected and the new sanctions should not result in Russian retaliation, which reduces the risk of energy shortages in Europe, and allows the price of a barrel of oil to return to back off slightly.

Among European leaders, however, the mood is divisive, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson adamantly defending the imposition of tougher sanctions on Russia, while leaders in Germany, a nation heavily dependent on natural gas supplied by the Russians, they seem not to want to irritate the Kremlin.

Faced with this scenario, the main stock exchanges operate without a single direction, with US stock indices falling while European markets advance.

Read on ‘Investigando o Mercado’ (exclusive to UOL Economia Investimentos subscribers): information about Petrobras’ results and what to expect.

