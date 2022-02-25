Gold on the rise; Falling Cryptocurrencies: Understand How Russian Attack Affects Markets | Economy

In the world, the stock markets operate in decline, and the price of oil passed US$ 100 for the first time since 2014, with the barrel of the Brent type reaching US$ 105.

Stocks plummet after Russia invades Ukraine; Oil passes US$100 for the first time since 2014

Historically, gold is considered a safe investment. In times of crisis, investors run to him. At the beginning of the pandemic and with all the uncertainties surrounding the health crisis, the movement was similar.

Today, no one in the market can say how long the conflict will be and how long it will last.

On Tuesday (23), the prices of gold contracts for April ended the session up 0.15%, at US$ 1,910.40 a troy ounce on the Comex of the New York Stock Exchange. This Thursday (24), they rose even more. At 1:20 pm (Brasília time) they were up 1.05% to US$ 1,930.50.

In a report, the bank UBS estimated that gold could be quoted at US$ 2,000 an ounce. The institution’s reading is that one of the strategies for clients to protect themselves in this uncertain environment is to bet on commodities – such as gold, for example – given that Russia is an important wheat exporting country in the world, and Ukraine plays a role relevant in global sales of corn, wheat and oilseeds such as soybeans.

With an eventual interruption in the supply of these products due to the conflict, prices tend to rise in the global market.

“Russia accounts for around 40% of EU gas imports and 30% of oil imports, and is the world’s largest supplier of wheat. Ukraine is an exporter of corn, wheat and oilseed materials,” they wrote. bank analysts.

“Amid the risk of supply disruptions, we think commodities can be an effective geopolitical hedge for portfolios, as well as offering an attractive source of return in an environment of accelerated growth, persistent inflation and higher interest rates. We think a prolonged escalation (of the conflict) could push gold prices above $2,000/oz.”

And what explains the fall of cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are investments we consider more risky and therefore suffer from moments of global uncertainty.

On Thursday, bitcoin fell as much as 7.9% to $34,324, lowest price since January 24. At 10:15 am (Brasilia time), it was down 5.4% to $35,265, Reuters reported.

Smaller coins that normally move in tandem with bitcoin also dropped, with ether losing up to 10.8%.

“We’ve seen what we’ve been expecting so far – BTC and crypto markets following stocks,” said Jospeh Edwards, head of financial strategy at cryptocurrency firm Solrise Group.

“All things tend to correlate in crises, and we expect something similar here, so the worst is likely in store for the next few days.”