gov.br portal will have restricted access to silver and gold levels

As of February 25, 2022, the security level for access to the Federal Revenue Service Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) will be increased.

Therefore, the user who uses the gov.br portal’s single login must have a silver or gold account in order to access the e-CAC, as these levels have more protection features.

The Federal Revenue, in a note, explained that the modification is part of an action to improve access to its digital services. Also according to the Revenue, the increase in security will make it possible for e-CAC services that are currently accessible only with a digital certificate (electronic signature that must be purchased) to be offered to more users.

Individuals who file the Income Tax declaration and companies that are in Simples Nacional can use the access code, which is a type of electronic key that is renewable every two years, to enter the e-CAC. Other companies have access through the digital certificate, if they do not want to use the gov.br login.

Federal Revenue Security Levels

The gov.br account is available to all Brazilians, with secure identification to access digital public services.

The gov.br login has three security levels, namely:

Bronze: for less vulnerable services;

Silver: which allows access to most digital services;

Gold: which provides access to all digital services.

Accounts registered solely with information from the Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas (CPF) or the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) are considered bronze level. This level also considers the registration made in person at the INSS units or the National Traffic Department (Denatran).

Validation of silver level accounts is done through three types of sources:

Driver’s license facial biometrics;

Sigepe Registration (if public servant);

Bank details of one of the banks associated with the gov.br portal, namely: Banco do Brasil, Banrisul, Bradesco, BRB, Caixa Econômica Federal, Santander and Sicoob.

Gold level accounts are validated using facial biometrics from the Electoral Court or through a certificate compatible with ICP-Brasil.

Those who have bronze level accounts can increase the security level of their login by performing the validations of the other levels, presented above.

