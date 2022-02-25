Government wants to release new round of FGTS withdrawals; see who is entitled

posted on 02/24/2022 17:14

The federal government is considering making more withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) available to around 40 million people — totaling around R$30 billion. The new round should release amounts of up to BRL 1,000 per worker, but the amount may vary depending on the professional’s current account balance.

The cash withdrawal had already been released in 2020 to mitigate the effects of the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, in amounts of up to one minimum wage, as an emergency measure. Still under Michel Temer’s government, in 2017, the use of the Fund was released in inactive accounts in cases where the beneficiary requested the company’s accounts, a permission not originally provided for.

It is worth remembering that the FGTS consists of a monthly deposit — the employer’s responsibility — corresponding to 8% of the employee’s salary, supported by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). For each new company, a new account is also opened.

Query

You can check the amount available through the FGTS application. The redemption, however, has restrictions: those who have the Citizen Card and intend to withdraw up to R$ 1,500, can withdraw at ATMs, lottery or Caixa Aqui correspondents.

For those who want to demand larger amounts, it is necessary to appear in person at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch and present a valid identification document. There is, however, the digital withdrawal option, launched in February 2020, in which the Fund’s application is sufficient to request the withdrawal. In these cases, it is necessary to indicate a self-owned account in any financial institution.

Rules

Professionals who have left their jobs and fit into the following situations can request access to the Guarantee Fund:

Unjustified dismissal: here, there is still a fine of 40% on the amount of the bill paid by the boss (in dismissals by agreement, the percentage is 20%). This is the only case, in addition to the end of the temporary contract, in which the documents necessary to request the FGTS money are provided by the employing party;

No formal job for three consecutive years

Suspension of single work: in this case, withdrawal of money is possible only if the suspension is 90 days or more;

Termination of contract due to bankruptcy or death of individual employer, domestic employer or nullity of contract

Retirement

Age equal to or greater than 70 years

Debt amortization

Being in a situation of public calamity: here, withdrawals can only be made after a federal government decree;

HIV carrier or dependent

Worker or dependent with cancer

Death of the owner: in this case, the withdrawal will be made by the heirs.

It is worth remembering that the professional must always present the documents to prove the scenario.

In addition, it is also possible to withdraw the money to pay for home-related costs. The modality, however, is only available to those who have worked for at least three years under the FGTS regime and do not have any other active financing granted under the Housing Financial System (SFH).

Caixa also establishes that the claimant cannot be the owner, promising purchaser, usufructuary, possessor or assignee of another residential property completed or under construction in the current municipality of residence or where he exercises his main occupation, in neighboring municipalities and in the metropolitan region. The cases covered in this sphere are:

Buying or building your own home

Repayment or amortization of debts

Finally, there is the birthday withdrawal, created in 2019, which allows the worker to request part of the account balance in the respective month of birth.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro



