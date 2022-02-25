Grendene (GRND3) has a 25.4% drop in profit in the 4th quarter, to R$ 230.6 million

Grendene (GRND3) reported accounting net income of R$230.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a decrease of 25.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

Recurring net income was R$234.2 million in 4Q21, down 25.6% over 4Q20.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell by 20% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 195 million.

Grendene’s recurring EBITDA amounted to R$199.3 million in 4Q21, a 20.4% reduction over 4Q20.

The Ebitda margin reached 24.7% in the 4th quarter of 2021, a drop of 4.4 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The financial result reached R$ 54.8 million in the quarter, a 40% decrease compared to 4Q20.

Grendene balance sheet revenues (GRND3)

Net revenue totaled R$789.8 billion in 4Q21, down 5.6% from the same period of the previous year.

The volume of pairs shipped reached 51.2 million, an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period in 2019 and a decrease of 17.6% compared to 4Q20.

Grendene’s gross profit amounted to R$370.4 million in 4Q21, down 5.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

Operating expenses totaled R$198.5 million in 4Q21, an increase of 2.2% compared to 4Q20.

The company’s gross margin was 46.9% between October and December 2021, down 2.7 percentage points.

Investments and cash

The company’s Capex totaled BRL 121.6 million last year, a growth of 66.2% compared to 2020.

In 2021, the main investments were in maintenance of industrial buildings and facilities, replacement of fixed assets and acquisition of new equipment to modernize the industrial park and in the various projects to improve the company’s efficiency.

Grendene’s net cash reached BRL 1.463 billion at the end of December 2021, against BRL 1.991 billion a year earlier.

