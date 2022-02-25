Half of Prevent Senior’s hospitals are irregular and work under injunction, says CPI – 02/24/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Half of the 14 Prevent Senior hospitals operating in São Paulo are irregular and are operating under a court injunction, according to a survey by the Prevent Senior CPI of the City Council.

In a session this Thursday (24), councilor Paulo Frange (PTB), rapporteur for the CPI, said that only one emergency care unit, in Tatuapé, on the east side of the capital, is in order from the point of view of the required documentation. by the city hall, Fire Department and Sanitary Surveillance.

According to councilor Frange, the seven units that operate under injunction because they do not have an operating license are Alto da Mooca, Mooca, Pinheiros, Jardim Paulista, Santa Cecília, Liberdade and Santana.

The injunction prevents inspections by city hall agents, in addition to other administrative sanctions such as closing hospitals.

In addition to the seven addresses under injunction, Prevent Senior has three more hospitals without an operating license, but which can operate because they have administrative processes in progress to obtain regulation.

In total, therefore, ten units were fined by the municipal administration since last year for not having an operating license. They are: Russia and Butantã (Avenue Professor Francisco Morato); Mooca (Figueira Street); Pinheiros, (Cristiano Viana street); Jardim Paulista (Avenue Brigadeiro Luís Antônio); Santa Cecília (Jaguaribe street); Freedom (Mituto Mizumoto Street); and Santana (Augusto Tolle street). The already deactivated field hospital set up in Vila Olímpia (Ator Street) and the Tatuapé unit (Uriel Gaspar Street), already regularized, were also fined.

The survey also pointed out that there are two hospitals without a valid AVCB (Fire Department Inspection Auto).

In a note, Prevent Senior stated that it is working to resolve all pending issues identified by the municipal authorities. The company was asked about the absence of operating records and AVCB in relation to the addresses mentioned, but did not respond.

On Wednesday, councilors heard from Jorge Aparecido Veronese, who is technically responsible for the regularization processes of 10 of Prevent’s 14 hospitals. According to him, the deadline to regularize all units is short, given the dependence on a series of different bodies. For him, a period of one year is necessary to obtain all authorizations.

Xexéu Tripoli (PSDB) refuted the deponent’s statement and classified Prevent Senior’s delay in regularizing the operation of its hospitals as sloppy. “How can a hospital work for years without the Habite-se?”, said the councilman, before emphasizing the delay of municipal bodies in meeting the demand.

THE sheet revealed in October last year that the health care provider keeps 7 of its 13 hospitals and emergency rooms in operation without the necessary licenses, which is subject to fines, administrative closure and other legal sanctions.

Days later, the city government denied the regularization of three operator hospitals that operate without the operating license.

According to documents sent to Prevent’s CPI, the Santana, Santa Cecília and Mooca units had their requests for issuing the document rejected due to a series of irregularities.

The councilors approved this Wednesday the call of doctors directors of Prevent Senior, who had been invited to testify, but did not attend.

The health operator stated that “the defense requested the waiver of testimonies because doctors have already testified on the same topics in investigations by the Public Ministry and Civil Police”, but are available to testify to the CPI.