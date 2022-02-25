Health confirms 15 more deaths from Covid in MS and points out four victims of Dourados

Mato Grosso do Sul confirmed 15 more deaths caused by Covid-19 in the epidemiological bulletin released this Thursday (24) by the State Health Department. Four of these most recent victims of the disease resided in Dourados, the largest and most populous city in the southern interior. -mato-grossense.





In the municipality, a 76-year-old woman with chronic cardiovascular disease and chronic neurological disease died on Tuesday (22). An 83-year-old woman with diabetes and chronic cardiovascular disease died Wednesday. Another, aged 87, died on the 19th. She had diabetes, chronic cardiovascular disease and chronic neurological disease. A 68-year-old man with no comorbidities had died on the 2nd.





Other municipalities that lost lives to the disease, according to the epidemiological bulletin, were Amambai (3), Campo Grande (2), Aquidauana (1), Bataguassu (1), Caarapó (1), and Jardim (1), Naviraí (1 ) and Paranaíba (1).





Now, there are 10,269 lives of people from Mato Grosso do Sul claimed by Covid-19, whose fatality rate is 2.1%.

Only in the 24 hours that have elapsed until today, 1,971 new cases of the disease have been confirmed and the state has already totaled 493,531 diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic.





Of the most recent, most occurred in Naviraí (321), Três Lagoas (238), Ribas do Rio Pardo (160), Dourados (107), and Rio Brilhante (106). The other municipalities confirmed less than a hundred.





In the current context of the pandemic in Mato Grosso do Sul, there are 466,841 cases recovered from the disease, but the fight for a cure still has 16,129 patients in home isolation and 292 hospitalized, of which 152 are hospitalized in clinical beds and 140 in the ICU (Health Care Unit). intensive).

Leave your comment

Read too

LAGONA CARAPÃ Man found dead with multiple stab wounds to body and neck REGION Macro-region of Dourados registers drop in occupancy of ICU/SUS beds BRUTAL CRIME Accused of ordering the death of a tire repairman in Dourados is transferred to Jateí DESIGNATION TJ keeps judge as director of the Dourados Forum for another year GOLDEN Renato Câmara responds to a teacher’s complaint and demands health solutions in Dourados VANDALISM Man arrested after breaking road signs on Marcelino REGION Stolen motorcycle recovered during police UNEMPLOYMENT Unemployment falls and MS has the 3rd lowest rate among Brazilian states AGRICULTURAL MS registers growth of 17.85% in the Gross Value of Agricultural Production in the last three years TOURNAMENT START Golden team returns from judo championship with 18 medals

Most Read

OPPORTUNITY

Chamber of Dourados opens public tender with salaries of up to R$ 6.3 thousand

PORA TIP

Linked to organized crime, Paraguayan was executed after his birthday

GOLDEN

In addition to prosecutions, torturer of “Xispita” is fined R$ 3 thousand by the PMA

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Railroad layout can influence urban expansion and generate expropriations in Dourados