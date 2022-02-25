HGU and Unimed Laboratory certified with a level of excellence | Advertising Special – Unimed General Hospital

Among the 460 hospitals in Paraná, HGU is the ninth to win the gold seal. In Campos Gerais and in the Unimed System in the state, it was the first, and remains the only one with this level of accreditation. In the area of ​​clinical analysis, the Unimed Laboratory became the first in the state to be ONA 3. Nationally, according to data from the IQG – Health Services Accreditationof the approximately 6,800 Brazilian hospitals, only 447 are accredited, representing approximately 6.5% of the country’s institutions.

“It is really a moment of joy to be certified with a level of excellence and, as we usually do in this management, this is not a comfort to us. We will start for the next few years, with a new cycle, aiming to maintain this certification both in the HGU and in the Laboratory. We hope it will be something that will perpetuate and be present in our daily lives, in the service, in the care of the beneficiary, our employees and our cooperative members”, declared Eduardo Bacila de Sousa, CEO of Unimed Ponta Grossa.

The institutions were evaluated by the Institute of Planning and Research for Health Accreditation (IPASS), based on safety criteria, integrated management of processes and management excellence. With a focus on patient safety and continuous improvement of processes, evaluators seek evidence of compliance with the standards of the Brazilian Accreditation Manual in various areas, aiming to demonstrate cycles of improvement and institutional maturity.

Adriano Antunes da Silva, technical director of IPASS within the ONA, has followed the path of HGU from the beginning at all levels of hospital accreditation and highlights the challenge of seeking certification during the pandemic.

“This certificate gives you that the patient is at the center of care. Above all, the crowning of level 3 of excellence is a consequence, because we know that we have a safe institution, which has its processes managed, which is what levels 1 and 2 advocate. You have managed, in these last two years, to stand out more and more over adversity. Level 3 crowns that, the cycle of improvement, teamwork, bringing everyone together for the benefit of the patient.”

This Friday (31), the medical cooperative carried out a symbolic internal action with the medical, care and administrative coordination as a way of recognizing the teams that dedicated themselves to the entire process of changing the level of accreditation.

“It was a construction of a lot of work, a lot of dedication, a lot of sweat. Today, we won not only the certificate for the hospital, but also a way to show that all this work had a result. We are committed to our patients to keep the Unimed way of caring and the safety of our patient in evidence so that we never forget that this is our greatest legacy”, said Jorge Soistak, administrative manager of the HGU.

During the action, which consisted of handing out medals to employees, Fernanda Razouk, manager of the Laboratory, highlighted the efforts of the teams to reconcile the context of the pandemic and the commitment to fulfilling the requirements for certification.

“It really is a team that delivers a lot of results, that is always very willing, that manages to work with all the adversities that we face on a daily basis. We went through a challenging assessment, but it brought us a wonderful result, which is the ONA3 certification”.

Video credits: Diego Barbosa and Veridiane Parize

Accreditation history

There are three levels of accreditation: Level 1 – Accredited, for institutions that meet patient safety criteria; level 2 – Full, for institutions that also have fluid management and communication between activities; and level 3 – Excellence, for institutions with an organizational culture of continuous improvement.

The first level of accreditation by the ONA achieved by the HGU was in 2013. The advancement to level 2 took place in 2019, when the Unimed Laboratory also underwent the evaluation and received the first certification.

Adherence to the accreditation process is voluntary, as the ONA has no supervisory character and is not prescriptive. The certificate is valid for two years and, during this period, maintenance assessments are carried out for six to eight months.

More than 110 inpatient beds

04 pre-surgical beds

08 post-surgical beds

10 observation beds (adults)

05 observation beds (pediatric)

07 nursery beds

03 hemodynamics beds

10 adult ICU beds

10 Neopediatric ICU bed

07 operating rooms

01 long-stay unit

01 room for humanized childbirth

12 outpatient care units

06 units in Ponta Grossa

01 unit in Castro

01 unit in Carambeí

automated microbiology

cutting-edge biochemistry and immunology

online result

Unimed Laboratory Technical Manager: Alcides Ivan Nunes Rocha | CRF 928 – PR | TEAC 702