Honda City Sedan EX 2022: PcD price, photos, equipment and more

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

At the end of 2021, Honda launched the third generation of the premium compact City sedan in Brazil, a model that arrived here in 2009 and since then captivates an audience that opts for a reliable, robust, spacious and economical model. Although it was somewhat spartan, truth be told, the new model came to change paradigms.

With good and clear evolutions, the Honda City Sedan brings a good list of equipment in all versions, including the EX, entry, in addition to a 1.5 aspirated engine with direct injection that goes against the trend of other brands, but is not no demerit. Check out all the details of the Honda City Sedan EX 2022:

Honda City Sedan EX 2022 – Specifications

The Japanese brand’s premium compact sedan has the 1.5 16V i-VTEC engine, now with direct fuel injection. The model has 126 horsepower on ethanol and gasoline at 6,200 rpm, however, there are 15.8 kgfm of torque on ethanol, and 15.5 kgfm on gasoline at 4,600 rpm. The transmission is a CVT automatic with seven simulated gears.

Honda City Sedan EX 2022 – Consumption

In ethanol, the averages as measured by INMETRO are 9.2 and 10.5 km/l in city and highway, respectively. In gasoline it consumes 13.1 and 15.2 km/l in city and highway, respectively.

Honda City Sedan EX 2022 – Dimensions

They are 4,529 mm in total length, 1,748 mm in width, 1,477 mm in height and 2,600 mm of wheelbase. The trunk has a capacity of 519 liters, however, its fuel tank has a capacity of 44 liters.

See too

⇒ First impressions: 2022 Honda City Sedan Touring

⇒ Comparative: Honda City Hatch Touring x Toyota Yaris Hatch XLS

Honda City Sedan EX 2022 – Equipment

The version has digital air conditioning with rear air vents, a face key with push-button start, fabric seats, speakers, an 8-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, audio control on the steering wheel, with ACE progressive deformation, security alarm with immobilizer, brakes with ABS and EBD systems, stability and traction controls, hill start assistant, ESS, six airbags (front, side and curtain), 3-point seat belt and headrest for all occupants and front and rear seat belt reminder.

In addition, it has child locks on the rear doors, ISOFIX fixing for child seats, multi-vision rear camera with dynamic lines (three views), tire pressure alert, LED taillights, shark antenna, windshield wiper with flashing function, rear-view mirrors in vehicle color with LED indicators and electric folding, optical set with LED DRL, headlights with automatic ignition, fog lights, key with Smart Entry function with remote control, trunk opening. In addition, door locking button (driver and passenger) with automatic speed locking, power windows with automatic “one-touch” window-up function on all doors with anti-crush, autopilot, turn signal lever with One-Touch (flashes three times with one touch), steering column with height and depth adjustment, rear seat with central armrest and cup holder, automatic headlights off after 15 seconds, among other items.

Honda City Sedan EX 2022 – Prices

The suggested public price of the model starts at R$ 108,300 without the addition of color. For the PwD modality, there is an exemption from IPI, with a price of R$ 102,763.23, after exemption.

Price Review

Prices still unavailable.

Datasheet

Motor: 1.5;

Displacement: 1497 cm³;

Max Power: 126 horsepower @ 6,200 rpm (E/G);

Max Torque: 15.8/15.5 kgfm @ 4,600 rpm (E/G);

Streaming: Automatic CVT with seven simulated gears;

Direction: Electric;

Suspension: Independent McPherson strut front and torsion axle rearBrakes: Ventilated discs at the front and drum at the rear, ABS;

Tires/Wheels: 185/55 R16;

dimensions Length 4,529 mm; Width 1748 mm; Height 1,477 mm; 2,600 mm wheelbase;

tank capacity: 47 L.;

Then, Trunk: 519 L..

Photo gallery