How the financial market reacted to wars in the last 63 years

The Vietnam War, which started in 1959, was the conflict that made the S&P 500 take the longest to resume: 1,017 days

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine last Thursday (24), markets responded cautiously. Historically, global geopolitical conflicts affect investors’ risk assessment.

While the Ibovespa closed with a slight decline of 0.37%, the S&P 500 ended the day up 1.49% and the Nasdaq ended up with a rise of 3.34%. In the US, President Joe Biden announced strong economic sanctions on Russia, which had a positive impact on the country’s stock indices.

Assessing the historical impact of the wars of the last 70 years, the Gulf War in 1990 was the conflict that caused the biggest drop in the S&P 500, falling 20.22%, according to data collected by Yubb. Among the ten conflicts listed, the attack on Ukraine ranks sixth in the biggest declines, after falling 7.62%.

Looking at recovery time, the Vietnam War, which started in 1959, was the conflict that made the S&P 500 take the longest to resume: 1,017 days.

According to the platform, the percentages were considered based on the onset of tensions and impact on the stock exchange. In some cases, it may have been the day immediately before (as in the case of the 9/11 attacks).

According to Pascowitch, from the survey data, it is possible to point out that the impacts are not lasting, and can resume from four days, as in the Kosovo War in 1998, up to 3 years and the two years and nine months of the Vietnam War.

The market and the history of wars

Year War S&P 500 recovery time nineteen ninety Gulf War -20.22% 211 days 1959 Vietnam War -14.62% 1,017 days 2001 September 11th -12.85% 53 days 1999 2nd War in Chechnya -10.57% 77 days 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis -9.06% 23 days 2022 ukrainian war -7.62% 2014 Invasion in Crimea -6.01% 92 days 2003 Iraq War -5.53% 32 days 1992 Bosnian War -3.21% 186 days 2001 war in afghanistan -2.56% 29 days 1998 Kosovo War -2.20% 4 days 2008 Russo-Georgian War -1.92% 7 days Source: Yubb

impacts

Pascowitch points out that one of the differences between the current war and the previous ones is cryptoassets. For him, with the correlation of Bitcoin with the S&P 500, the crypto market tends to follow this same movement of slight decline and rapid recovery. “However, it is worth remembering that Bitcoin has not been through many wars, so we are still understanding how it behaves in the face of global tensions”, he adds.

Vitor Miziara, partner at Criteria Investimentos and columnist for E-Investor, points out that the main lesson of other wars is that the market will recover. In general, it indicates that the return takes place within eight months. On the other hand, because of the proportion of the conflict, investors can expect bigger drops.

“These scenarios bring more volatility and more risk, but they are also opportunities, especially in the short term. For now, the war is still localized, but attention should be on the level of sanctions that countries will impose on Russia,” he explains.

According to Miziara, for Brazilian investors, the impact is mainly on the commodities segment and the production chain. In addition, the dollar rose on Thursday reflecting demand, as investors seek the asset as it is considered a safe investment. “The world economy will not be shaken completely. Brazilian companies will not suffer, today’s decline is an opening of opportunity”, he adds.

