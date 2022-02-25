Huge explosion hits Melitopol air base

A video with images showing the explosion of the Melitopol air base in southwest Ukraine is circulating on social media. In the video, it is possible to see a cloud of smoke near the airport, followed by a roar that shakes the camera that records the attack.

It is not yet possible to say what caused the explosion. Other images posted on social media show Russian helicopters carrying out an attack near Ukraine’s capital. The vehicles launched missiles at Gostomel, a military airport on the outskirts of Kiev.

Hours later, the Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister reported that the country had lost control of the facility.

Russia invaded the neighboring country this morning (early morning Brasília time), and at least 64 people have already been killed, between civilians and military, according to a presidential adviser and regional authorities.

Ukraine fights Russian troops along almost the entire length of its border with Russia. The main conflicts take place in the regions of Sumy, Kharkhiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kiev, said an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office.

The Ukrainian official also said there was fear that Russia would try to enter Kiev via airspace. The capital houses government facilities.

Image: Art / UOL

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the invasion, thousands of residents began to leave the capital Kiev. Long lines of cars were recorded this morning on roads, supermarkets, gas stations and also at ATMs.

During the morning, the first warning sirens blared for several minutes over the capital’s loudspeakers. That dawn, around 4:30 am, explosions ripped through Kiev’s sky for the first time since World War II.

According to European Union calculations, more than a million people could reach these nations in the next few days. Poland, Romania and Hungary have already announced plans to receive Ukrainians on an emergency basis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced today in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow, on the first day of the invasion of his country by the Russian Armed Forces. “We have severed diplomatic ties with Russia,” he declared, although relations continued even after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Zelensky also adopted martial law across Ukraine, urging citizens to remain calm. The adoption of martial law is a measure that changes the rules of operation of a country, leaving aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

“We are introducing martial law throughout our country. A minute ago, I had a conversation with President Biden. The US has already begun to rally international support. Today each of you must remain calm. Stay home if can. We are working. The army is working. The entire defense and security sector is working. No panic. We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will win everyone because we are Ukraine,” reads the Ukrainian president’s statement.

*With Reuters